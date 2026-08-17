America’s 10 Oldest Restaurant Chains That Are Still Thriving

These historic dining spots have stood the test of time and remain fan favorites.

It’s tough times for many restaurant chains, both fast-casual and fast food, as brands deal with issues like inflation and rising prices, but many old-school spots are still going strong. These restaurants were founded decades ago, and still serve up the delicious food they’re known for, whether it’s sliders, milkshakes, comfort food classics, or diner staples. While other eateries have come and gone, these spots have managed to chug along through good times and bad, and show no sign of slowing down: Here are 10 of America’s oldest restaurant chains that are still thriving.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants launched as a roadside stand in 1919—the “A” stands for Roy Allen and the “W” stands for Frank Wright. “Roy W. Allen opened his first Root Beer stand in Lodi, California on June 20th. It was a hot night that coincided with a city-wide party celebrating the homecoming of local World War I heroes,” the company says.

White Castle

White Castle was launched in 1921 by Billy Ingram and remains one of the most iconic and popular burger chains in the U.S. Fans can also get the famous sliders in the freezer aisle, but of course nothing compares to the real thing freshly-made in store.

Dairy Queen

The first Dairy Queen restaurant opened in Joliet, Illinois in 1940, and continues to serve up delicious burgers, chicken, and of course the iconic Blizzards. “The Oreo Blizzard is on the Mt Rushmore of fast food desserts,” one fan said.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s was founded in 1940 by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald and remains the most popular fast-food chain in the U.S. and around the world. “They’re consistent. If you go into McDonalds in Dubuque, you get the same food and roughly the same experience as you would in Orlando or Wichita,” one Redditor said.

Big Boy

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Big Boy restaurants have been around since 1936 and still offer fans that old-school diner experience. “The oldest remaining Bob’s Big Boy in America was built in Burbank, CA in 1949 by local residents Scott MacDonald and Ward Albert.​ The restaurant was honored with the designation as a ‘Point of Historical Interest’ by the state of California,” the chain says.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake was founded in 1934 and is still going strong. “We are the creators of the Steakburger, extraordinary homemade milkshakes, and famous beef tallow fries. We use higher quality ingredients. We care about our people by proudly being the maximum wage employer,” the chain says.

Krystal

Krystal was founded in 1932 and continues to serve up excellent burgers diners love. “I gotta give the nod to Krystal as every time I have been to one, the old ladies & gents behind the counter have been super nice. Personality goes a long way,” one fan said.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s first opened its doors in 1947 and is still serving up comfort food classics diners love. “Shoney’s is Today’s All-American Kitchen,” the chain says. “We’ve grown a lot since our first location opened doors in 1947. Today, Americans can find Shoney’s restaurants in 16 states. Our warm, welcoming environment keeps generations coming back for another serving.”

Whataburger

Whataburger has been serving up fan-favorite burgers, sandwiches, and more since 1950. “Over six decades ago, an adventurous and determined entrepreneur named Harmon Dobson had a bold idea: to serve a burger so big that it took two hands to hold, and so good that after a single bite customers couldn’t help but exclaim, ‘What a burger!'” the chain says.

Denny’s

Denny’s started as Danny’s Donuts in 1953 and remains one of the most well-known and popular diner chains in the U.S. The famous Grand Slam® was introduced in Atlanta in 1977 as a nod to homerun slugger Hank Aaron, the brand explains.