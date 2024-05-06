The 12 Best Mother's Day Restaurant Deals

Mother's Day is quickly approaching! Whether the special women in your life prefer breakfast in bed, brunch out with her gal pals, or a nice dinner surrounded by loved ones, this springtime holiday can easily become a day-long foodie celebration.

No matter the preference, don't under any circumstances make mom do the cooking (unless that's, like, really her thing). Give her the day off and bring the tasty food to her instead!

One way of doing that is to go above and beyond the typical bouquet of flowers and Hallmark card and treat mom to brunch or dinner out at her favorite restaurant. Chains across the country are offering special menus and deals to entice families to spend the holiday out, but if you prefer a cozy Mother's Day at home, never fear! Meal kits are also available for ordering from many restaurant chains as well.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill will open one hour early at 10 a.m. on Mother's Day for brunch. The restaurant chain will also feature menu specials on May 12, including Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict, Crème Brûlée French Toast, Shrimp and Grits, BFG Egg Burger, and Crab and Fontina Cheese Frittata.

The Capital Grille

Head to the Capital Grille if you are looking for a memorable Mother's Day brunch. The restaurant chain will offer exclusive brunch specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12. Entrées include a lobster frittata, crab cake benedict, and a bone-in dry-aged New York strip and eggs. The full dinner menu will also be available all day long, giving Mom endless foodie options.

Cracker Barrel

Breakfast in bed is a time-honored Mother's Day tradition. If you're looking for breakfast ideas that mom is sure to love, order a Breakfast in Bed family meal from Cracker Barrel. The chain is selling an all-day "brunch at home" meal that includes pancakes, eggs, a choice of breakfast meat, and a side.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

If you plan on pulling out all of the stops for mom this Mother's Day, why not take her to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse? Its 3-course Mother's Day Weekend Lunch menu features a Baby Gem Shellfish Louie Salad, a Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Stuffed Pork Chop, and a Pan Roasted Maitake Mushroom Cavatappi with Grilled Chicken. The cost is $52 per guest and is available on Mother's Day until 3 p.m.

IHOP

If this year's Mother's Day celebrations are centered around breakfast, you may want to consider IHOP. The popular pancake chain offers a 20% discount for first-time orders on Mother's Day this year, both for pickup and delivery. Just use the code IHOP20 on Mother's Day to redeem this offer.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Planning a Mother's Day dinner out this year? Your local Maggiano's Little Italy will have a Mother's Day Family Style Menu that includes three courses. Entrée options include chicken piccata, beef tenderloin medallions, and branzino crab imperial.

McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's wants to raise a glass to moms everywhere this Mother's Day! The seafood chain added to its menu a featured cocktail available from May 6 through 12. The Strawberry Cupcake is made with Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka, Monin Strawberry Rose, fresh lemon juice, and Monin Cupcake Cream.

In addition to the special Mother's Day cocktail, McCormick & Schmic's is offering a $20 reward card for every $100 in gift cards you buy—a great gift idea if the special woman in your life is a fan of the restaurant. The chain also revised its Holiday Prix-Fixe three-course menu just in time for Mother's Day.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House wants to treat mom to a special meal this spring. The chain is opening early on Mother's Day to offer a special brunch menu, which will be available until 3 p.m. In addition, steak house favorites will be available to order all day that weekend. These offers may vary by location; check your closest Ruth's for exact details.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will offer something for everyone this Mother's Day, whether you plan on venturing out for dinner or want to celebrate at home. In addition to opening at 10 a.m. on Mother's Day, the restaurant will sell Mother's Day packages that feed two, four, or 10 people. The packages include your choice of salad, main course, side, and dessert.

Bar Louie

A Mother's Day meal out at your local restaurant is all fine and well, but what about the opportunity to actually save on the bill? That's what Bar Louie is offering this year with a special deal just for moms. The chain is giving moms a free entree with the purchase of an additional adult entree! This deal is good for dine-in guests only on Sunday, May 12.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Looking for a brunch menu that is sure to wow mom this Mother's Day? Bring her out to Eddie V's Prime Seafood. The restaurant chain is serving a special prix-fixe Mother's Day Brunch on May 12. The menu includes two courses. Specialty brunch cocktails will also be available for ordering to pair with you and your mom's meal of choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 will offer a Mother's Day Brunch in its dining room on May 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Its dinner menu will also be available all day for ordering. If you're celebrating at home, Seasons 52 is also selling a Mother's Day Green Box, featuring your choice of apricot-glazed spiral ham, cedar plank-roasted salmon, or wood-grilled beef tenderloin, which comes with salad, two sides, and six "mini indulgences" (think sweets).