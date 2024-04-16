The 30 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Buy in 2024

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Let's be honest: There are many amazing ways you can describe your mom. She may be your superhero, role model, rock, best friend, closest confidant, or all of the above. You love her to the moon and back, and she deserves the world for all she's done and continues to do.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, it's time to go all out and make her feel extra special. Here at Eat This, Not That! we have you covered with the best Mother's Day gifts for 2024. From kitchen gadgets to fitness and wellness products, you're bound to find something Mom will love. You can thank us later!

Prices noted are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Hedley & Bennet Apron

Elevate your mom's kitchen style with Hedely & Bennet's essential apron. Blending functionality with fashion, each apron is made of durable 100% cotton twill fabric and comes with an adjustable neck strap, plenty of pockets, and a convenient utility loop to keep that cleaning cloth close by. The professional chef-loved apron comes in dozens of colors to suit every mom's style.

$90 at Amazon Buy Now

Nuvantee Pasta Maker Machine

Sure, you could treat Mom to a nice Italian dinner for Mother's Day, but you could also give her Nuvantee's Pasta Maker so she can whip up restaurant-quality pasta at home anytime she wants! This versatile little gadget comes with several cutting blades and attachments that can be used to make spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, linguini….the possibilities are endless. All she'll need is some flour, salt, and eggs, and she'll be cooking up her own pasta dishes in a flash. Bonus: It comes apart for easy cleaning, plus, at this price, the value really can't be beat.

$30.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

The Le Creuset Dutch Oven is a timeless culinary statement piece. Coming in an assortment of vibrant hues, you can pick your pot to perfectly pair with your mom's kitchen decor. Since Le Creuset makes reliable, long-lasting pieces, if you're lucky Mom will be able to pass it down to you as a family heirloom!

$348 at Amazon Buy Now

The Beast Mini Blender Plus

Whether your mom likes to make herself a smoothie to bring to work or enjoys whipping up a homemade salad dressing, the Beast Mini Blender is the perfect Mother's Day gift. This powerful countertop blender comes with a set of three blending vessels, ranging from the smallest at 415 milliliters (14 ounces) to the largest at 640 milliliters (21 ounces), which each have a tight-fitting lid that makes post-blend storage easy. Built with transportation in mind, the Beast's drinking lid and straw cap make it easy for Mom to take her smoothie on the go!

$119 at Amazon Buy Now

Burlap & Barrel 3-Pack Spice Gift Set

For moms who love to cook, Burlap & Barrel's gift box includes three exotic full-size spice jars that will elevate any dish with a rich boost of flavor. Purple stripe garlic powder, a Vietnamese spice, can be used to punch up sauces and stews; Guatemalan ground black lime is great for cooking meats. Add a smidge of royal cinnamon to spice up desserts. Better yet, the brand partners with small farms around the world, and all spices are harvested by hand, non-GMO, free of additives, dyes, and fillers, and grown organically whenever possible.

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

Hu Chocolate Variety Sampler Pack

Hu's sampler pack of paleo-friendly vegan chocolate bars will delight moms with a sweet tooth, even if they're not vegan. Each variety pack comes with eight different flavors like Salty Dark Chocolate, Cashew Butter and Vanilla Bean Dark Chocolate, and Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate. Better yet, all Hu chocolate bars are organic, made with fair trade cacao, are dairy-, soy-, and gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. In fact, the list of ingredients is among the shortest you'll find on any store-bought chocolate bar. Our dietitians love them, and so will your mom.

$48 at Amazon Buy Now

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series

If your mom is blending for a family, the high-end Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series is the kitchen workhorse she's been looking for. With a massive 64-ounce blend capacity and pre-programmed settings, this Vitamix makes it easy to blend up multiple servings of a smoothie, large batches of soups, homemade nut milks, creamy dips, and much more. The touchscreen controls not only give the Ascent Series a sleek look, but also make it easy to wipe clean.

$679 at Amazon Buy Now

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven

Say goodbye to frozen pizzas! The Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven takes pizza night to the next level, serving as a party starter that will help your family make long-lasting memories as you all learn to cook pies in the oven. Portable and powerful, it delivers perfect pies in minutes, making it an unforgettable addition to outdoor gatherings or everyday weeknight dinners.

$599 at Amazon Buy Now

Kosterina Olive Oil

There's just something about a gorgeous bottle of EVOO that gets us every time. Elevate your mom's kitchen counter (and food!) by gifting her this cold-pressed olive oil, which is made in Greece using 100% Koroneiki olives. Drizzle it on a salad, a piece of bread, or anything that needs a dab of oil.

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

DAVIDsTEA David's Top Teas Sampler

This loose-leaf tea gift set features 12 of DAVIDsTEA's fan-favorite teas and infusions that run the gamut from classic (David's Breakfast Blend) to more inventive options like S'Mores Chai and Cream of Earl Grey. Whether your mom is the type who appreciates the soothing, calming effects of a cup of tea or she's looking for an energy boost, she'll find it here. And with this lovely decorated box, you can even skip the gift wrap.

$60 at Amazon Buy Now

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook

Embark on a culinary journey with Rick Martinez as he drives 20,000 miles throughout Mexico studying the local dishes. From Oaxaca's Albóndigas en Chipotle to northern México's grilled Carne Asada, this cookbook's recipes are a treasure trove of inspiration for anyone interested in authentic cuisines.

$17 at Amazon Buy Now

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

If you love your mom's cookies, you can thank her for all her delicious sweet treats with the gift of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer—a timeless kitchen appliance that will be used for years to come.

$380 at Amazon Buy Now

Material The Forever Peeler

Sleek, durable, and with a lifetime guarantee, Material's "The Forever Peeler" is the perfect affordable gift for Mom to help her peel fruits and vegetables effortlessly. It comes with a replacement blade that extends the lifespan of this kitchen workhorse.

$28 at Amazon Buy Now

FinaMill Battery Operated Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

If you thought traditional salt and pepper shakers were as high-tech as it gets, think again. This award-winning set from FinaMill is battery-operated and uses patented interchangeable "spice pods" that avoid any cross-contamination of flavors, so you can swap different spices in for grinding. It comes in five different colorways but we're partial to Salmon. It's the perfect Mother's Day gift for any mom who likes to season in style.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

Made In Cookware 8" Chef Knife

Everyone needs a chef's knife, and Made In makes one of our absolute favorites. Whether mom is a seasoned chef or a beginner cook, this 8-inch stainless steel Chef knife will help her confidently tackle any recipe. The length and shape make it the perfect size for prepping almost every ingredient, offering a sharp, thin tip for precision cuts for dicing onions and a strong blade for chopping through chunky sweet potatoes.

$119 at Amazon Buy Now

COSORI 5-Qt Airfryer Pro

Gone are the days of the Instant Pot—the hottest new kitchen appliance is the air fryer, which helps people cook healthier meals by reducing the amount of oil needed to cook foods like fried chicken, French fries, and more. Cosori's Air Fryer has a stylish design, including a sleek touchscreen display, that elevates any kitchen counter. The machine heats up quickly, going up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, features a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket that disassembles to clean easily, and has a "shake" feature that reminds chefs to turn their food so it cooks evenly.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Discovery Set

Mom will be able to explore the world of coffee with the Atlas Coffee Club, which is like a wine-tasting, but with coffee! This gift set contains four unique coffees from around the world with each bag paired with postcards that tell the coffee's story and descriptions of their flavor profiles. It's the perfect gift for any coffee lover. Atlas Coffee Club offers both freshly ground and whole bean options depending on Mom's preference.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

Cuisinart Digital Goose Neck Kettle

This sleek gooseneck tea kettle would be a perfect accompaniment to the tea set above, but it also works great as a Mother's Day gift on its own. It can quickly boil a liter of water at a time—and keep it warm for up to 30 minutes, unlike a traditional stovetop kettle.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

For anyone who likes to sip and savor your coffee, tea, or other hot beverage, the Ember mug is a must-have. It keeps your drink at the ideal temperature, which you set to your liking, for up to two hours off the charger. Keep it on the charging coaster, and it'll stay warm until the last drop! Our editors swear by it, and so will your mom!

$120 at Amazon Buy Now

Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan

Every home cook needs a reliable non-stick frying pan, and that's just a fact. This high-performance aluminum pan from Tramontina has a removable silicone grip, is oven-safe, and is suitable for all types of stoves (gas, electric, ceramic cooktop). It's also dishwasher friendly, and if you've ever had a pan that wasn't, you know how important this is.

$28 at Amazon Buy Now

Baloo Pure French Linen Sheets

These luxurious French linen sheets will seriously upgrade Mom's sleep. Whether she's a hot or cold sleeper, the breathable, chemical-free, stonewashed linen is the ideal bedding set. Plus, the brand claims these sheets become even softer each time they are washed.

$279 at Amazon Buy Now

Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat

If your mom practices yoga, she'll enjoy achieving her inner zen with this lightweight, high-density yoga mat from Manduka. (It's a favorite of fitness instructors and yogis alike.) The mat is handmade and features a non-slip grip so Mom can move from downward dog to upward dog and flow into every other pose with ease. In addition, the brand says this mat is kind to the joints, which is always a plus when working out.

$108 at Amazon Buy Now

Smeg Cream 50's Retro Style Electric Mini Kettle

If tea is your mom's caffeinated beverage of choice, she'll be sure to put Smeg's Retro Style Electric Mini Kettle to good use. This sleek design will be incredibly aesthetically pleasing in Mom's kitchen and is available in an array of colors, including cream, pastel blue and green, pink, red, and black. You'll score some brownie points (and make great tea) with this one!

$150 at Amazon Buy Now

Under Armour Women's Undeniable Signature Duffle

Mom will be totally set for every gym session with this Signature Duffle from Under Armour packed up and ready to go. The water-resistant material keeps everything dry, and there's a vented pocket Mom can use for laundry, dirty towels, or gym sneakers.

$44 at Amazon Buy Now

Pura Smart Home Fragrance Device Starter Set

Pura's Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser is exactly what Mom needs to fill her space with the most refreshing aromas. This starter pack comes with a diffuser and two scents—Pacific Aqua and Linens & Surf—that'll transport her straight to the shore. She'll be able to easily control the fragrance intensity, switch scents, and create a custom schedule from her phone via the Pura app (don't blame us if she asks for help with that part!).

$78 at Amazon Buy Now

Keenray Towel Warmer

If you're looking to gift Mom something truly luxurious that won't break the bank, consider the Keenray Towel Warmer. It's something she'll look forward to using after every shower; she can even throw her go-to blanket, bathrobe, or set of PJs in to get all warm and cozy. It's portable, simple to use, and only takes a minute to heat things up.

$147 at Amazon Buy Now

LEVOIT Air Purifier

If Mom hasn't invested in an air purifier yet, Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to treat her to one. This option from LEVOIT comes with 360 degrees of filtration to remove any post-cooking kitchen odors, dust, pollen, and pet dander from the air so your mom always has the cleanest and freshest atmosphere in her living space.

$190 at Amazon Buy Now

TheraGun Mini Handheld Massage Gun

Your mother can indulge in a deep tissue treatment whenever she pleases with TheraGun's mini massage gun on deck. The device features three top-quality foam attachments so she can truly personalize each massage and easily soothe tense or tight areas of her body. What's great about TheraGun's light, compact design is she can stash it away in her gym bag or take it on vacation!

$179 at Amazon Buy Now

Bala Bangles Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights

Update Mom's home gym routine by surprising her with Bala Bangles' ankle and wrist weights. Whether she's doing a yoga, Pilates, strength, dance, or a walking workout, these weights will help take her progress to the next level. They're comfortable, adjustable, and come in a variety of colors, including blush, monochromatic sea, monochromatic sage, heather grey, and more.

$55 at Amazon Buy Now

90 Degree By Reflex Women's Lightweight, Full Zip Running Track Jacket

This lightweight, full-zip running jacket will be Mom's new favorite piece of athleisure to wear to the gym, on walks, to yoga, and out to lunch with friends. It features thumbholes to prevent the sleeves from riding up and keep her hands warm at all times. In addition, the front pockets are an excellent space to securely store keys and essentials. (We're obsessed with the mulled basil hue, but the jacket also comes in an impressive variety of colors like tempest, heather charcoal, blue depths, white, and black.)