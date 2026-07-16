7 Sam’s Club Items Members Return the Most

Avoid wasting your money on these grocery and household items at the warehouse club.

Sam’s Club has great prices on a wide variety of items, but not all are worth even the discount prices. Shoppers know what they like about the store, and are very vocal about what they don’t like as well. If you’re planning a Sam’s Club haul soon and want to know what some other members avoid, there are a few with reviews that go from mixed to “return immediately”: From raw meat to prepared deli foods, here are seven Sam’s Club items members dislike the most.

Member’s Mark Ribs

Member’s Mark ribs have a not-so-great texture, members say. “The ribs that they have for sale next to the rotisserie chicken. Criminally awful,” one shopper said. “Yesss. Worst thing ever. I was expecting fall off the bone goodness and was just so disappointed. I felt robbed,” a second agreed. Another pointed out that the refrigerated ribs are a much better choice.

Member’s Mark Chicken Alfredo

Member’s Mark deli Chicken Alfredo is not worth the money, members say. “Premade chicken Alfredo. The only flavor is salt,” one shopper said. “I will agree on the chicken Alfredo, chicken always seemed to smell weird,” another agreed.

Sam’s Club Bananas

Shoppers complain the Sam’s Club bananas go from green to brown too quickly. “Probably the produce… the bananas I get are so green, but then 2 days later they’re already brown… like when am I supposed to eat these 6 bananas,” one shopper complained. “Yeah I stopped buying Sam’s bananas awhile ago. I feel like they are picked too green and they ripen funny,” another agreed.

Sam’s Club Chicken

Sam’s club raw chicken can be hit or miss, customers say. “I bought chicken tenderloins there, and they stunk to high heaven, way before the expiration date. I’ll never buy chicken from them again,” one shopper said. “The organic chicken thighs smelled like seafood to my family 😩,” another commented.

Member’s Mark Carrot Bar Cake

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Carrot Bar Cake tastes strange, some shoppers say. “Carrot bar cake. The cream cheese frosting tastes like chemicals and some of the nuts taste rancid. It’s awful,” one member said.

Member’s Mark Cucumber Garlic Dill Tzatziki Dip

The Member’s Mark Cucumber Garlic Dill Tzatziki Dip has a strange consistency, members say. “Their tzatziki is like a jelly! So much pectin it wobbles,” one member complained. “It’s so bad! And it comes by the quart so you’re left with so much of it, I made use of it to my best extent but would definitely not buy again,” another agreed.

Member’s Mark Ultimate Clean Automatic Dishwasher Pacs

Member’s Mark Ultimate Clean Automatic Dishwasher Pacs are not worth it, shoppers say. “One no from me is the MM dishwasher pods. They didn’t work at all! Other than that one product I find the MM version is just as good or better,” one shopper shared.