Shop the 7 best new Aldi groceries hitting shelves this week, from spring snacks to Easter lamb.

Attention Aldi shoppers! The grocery store with a cult following is stocking its aisles with so many new foods and drinks, many of them oriented around the changing season. The first day of spring is just a few weeks away, and Easter is on the horizon. In the next week, there will be a ton of new products to grab. The latest batch of Upcoming Aldi Finds just dropped, and the flavors are in full effect. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Aldi groceries hitting shelves this week.

New Meat Products

There are tons of new meats if you are planning on getting your grill ready for spring. For $4.99 per pound, get Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef, perfect for a gourmet burger. And, for $7.29 per pound, there are also Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Short Ribs.

And, New Marinated Chicken Thighs

If you like boneless skinless thighs with a little kick, grab a bag of Fresh Honey Jalapeno Chicken Thighs. The tasty chicken, which can be tossed in the air fryer or grilled, is just $2.99 per pound.

Easter Cookie Dough and Kits

If you are planning on baking Easter cookies but don’t have time to make them from scratch, Aldi is here for you. For $3.86 get the Pillsbury Bunny Shaped Cookie Dough. Or, for $5.99 get the Create-A-Treat Easter Eggs Cookie Kit.

Spring Flavored Kettle Corn

Clancy’s Kettle Corn is a favorite snack with Aldi shoppers. They are dropping a few new flavors; each bag is $2.29. Choose from Clancy’s Carrot Cake Kettle Corn or Clancy’s Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn.

A New Meat-Lovers Thin Crust Pizza

If you love a meaty pizza get the $5.99 DiGiorno Thin Crust Carnivore Pizza, which is delicious according to Google reviewers. “Best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” one person writes. “From the perfectly crispy, ultra thin crust to the piles of meat on top, this pizza was amazing! The Italian spices on the top were perfect! I’m so glad I took a bite to try out before adding a bunch of my own spices. Perfect amount of sauce, perfect crisp crust! Every bite was phenomenal.”

And, Easter Lamb

If you are going to serve lamb for Easter, Aldi has some great options at low prices. Both the Specially Selected Rosemary & Garlic Lamb Leg Roast and the unseasoned version are $7.99 per pound.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spring Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Aldi chicken nuggets are always ranked among the best. Kids will love the Kirkwood Spring Shape Chicken Nuggets for $6.29. The are shaped like bunnies, ducks, flowers, and other spring-themed items.