7 Best New Aldi Snacks Flying Off Shelves This Week

Aldi has an excellent selection of snacks and treats, always priced so shoppers can stock up without breaking the bank. The grocery chain just dropped a number of new items that are already getting major buzz online, plus the return of beloved products so popular shoppers are celebrating having them on shelves again. If you’re planning a trip to Aldi soon and need some inspiration, here are seven new snacks that are must-haves for the shopping list.

Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes

The new Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes ($4.65) is so good one shopper said “my mind is officially blown” by the new snack. “Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes are a Mediterranean blend infused with oil and herbs. These julienne cut tomatoes add a burst of flavor to salads, pastas and pizzas,” the brand says.

Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms

Aldi shoppers rave about the Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms ($3.85). “These are delicious and heat up nicely in the air fryer,” one said. “I look for these every single time I go to Aldi, this is so exciting!” another commented.

Cattlemen’s Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites

The Cattlemen’s Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites ($7.99) are back at Aldi and fans are thrilled. “I really didn’t want to spend $8 on these, but I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t, and I’m so glad I did because these are the bee’s knees!” one shopper said.

Hostess Halloween Frosted Chocolate Scary Cakes

Hostess Halloween Frosted Chocolate Scary Cakes ($3.48) are on shelves just in time for Halloween. “Each cake features a rich frosted chocolate exterior with a creamy filling, making them a festive treat for Halloween parties or a fun dessert option,” the brand says. “With eight individually wrapped cakes, they’re perfect for sharing with friends and family.”

Choceur Peanut Butter Cups

Aldi’s Choceur Peanut Butter Cups ($5.75) are back on shelves and shoppers are celebrating.

“If you are an Aldi fan, you know that the Choceur peanut butter cups are the best ever made,” one fan said last year. “All the stores in my area are sold out of them and I NEED to know what is going on. They are my favorite candy and I am panicking that they are going to be gone for good.”

Specially Selected Traditional Burrata Cheese

The Specially Selected Traditional Burrata Cheese is a fan-favorite snack. “If you see the Burrata, get it. It’s shockingly good,” one shopper said. “It’s stuffed full of stracciatella, the mozzarella is very tender. I really only bought it because ‘it’s Aldi, it’s cheap, if it’s not great I’ll make a pizza’. It’s better than Whole Foods or my local cheesemonger.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Specially Selected Honey Vanilla Indulgent Greek Yogurt

Aldi customers love the Specially Selected Honey Vanilla Indulgent Greek Yogurt ($4.09). “Indulgent Honey with a drizzle of honey for me, please. Better than ice cream,” one shopper said. “I have the plain honey one, I love Greek Gods honey yogurt and this is really similar/delish. I either eat a little bowl and it’s basically like dessert, it’s so decadent, or I put a big spoonful in my smoothie—yum!” another commented.