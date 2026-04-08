Find the 7 best new snacks and beverages hitting costco shelves this april.

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April is here, and Costco’s aisles are filling up with tons of new and exciting products. From bakery goodies and snacks to beverages, the latest items are worth the hype, according to all of our favorite Costco influencers. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 7 best new Costco “new arrivals” hitting shelves this April.

La Colombe S’mores Draft Latte

Costco Buys shared about a new caffeinated drink. “La Colombe S’mores Draft Latte at Costco is a LIMITED EDITION flavor and it looks SO good! It’s an espresso roast latte made with whole milk, 155mg of natural caffeine, lactose free, and packed with that frothy, creamy s’mores flavor in every sip. 😍 S’mores and coffee in one can…need I say more?!” they wrote. Get it for $18.99.

Two New Boulder Canyon Chips

A few new Boulder Canyon chips have landed in stores. “Boulder Canyon Beef Tallow Classic Sea Salt Kettle Style Potato Chips at Costco are AMAZING! These are cooked in beef tallow instead of seed oils, made with non-GMO potatoes, and are gluten free…so you get that satisfying kettle crunch with a seriously clean ingredient list. 😍 If you’ve been curious about the beef tallow chip trend, this is the one to try!” writes Costco Buys. And, grab a bag of Boulder Canyon x Grillo’s Pickles Avocado Oil Classic Dill Pickle Kettle Style Potato Chips, also “SO good!” according to Costco Buys. “These are made with non-GMO potatoes, cooked in avocado oil instead of seed oils, gluten free, and packed with that bold classic dill pickle flavor Grillo’s is famous for. 😍 Pickle chip fans, this is your moment…these are going to be IMPOSSIBLE to put down!” they wrote in another post.

Sourdough & Butter Crostini

Costco So Obsessed shared about a delicious new cracker. “Sourdough & butter 🍞 🧈 … what a great combination! These sourdough butter crostini available at Bay Area Costcos are perfect for an Easter charcuterie spread! You may even find their road show yummy samples! Add some jam & some yummy cheese! There’s also fresh ciabatta bread too! Swipe left! Semifreddi’s @semifreddis makes amazing, clean label, sourdough butter crostini and ciabatta bread! Pick some up during your next Costco haul!” they wrote.

A New Variety Pastry Tray

Mint Traveling Foodie wrote about a new bakery item. “NEW Costco find 🥐✨ — Variety Pastry Tray lineup just got EVEN better,” they wrote. The box comes with apricot & cream, maple apple, raspberry-filled, chocolate brioche, and cream cheese desserts. “Such a good deal for the variety + quality — soft, rich, and perfectly golden. Which one are you grabbing first?”

Giant Peruvian Inca Crunch Corn

Costco Deals shared about another new snack. “Rolling Pin Snacks BEST-SELLING Giant Peruvian Inca Crunchy Corn just dropped a NEW flavor… CHILE LIME.Only $9.99 at Costco in the NW�📍 Coming to Bay Area stores starting 4/16!” they wrote, adding that the “light & airy corn perfectly spiced with chile lime,” and is “bold, zesty, and seriously crunchy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Uncle Matt’s Organic OJ

Costco Deals shared that Uncle Matt’s Organic is now at Costco. “@unclemattsorganic Pulp-Free Orange Juice Organic goodness is now available in select Costcos across the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Southeast Costco clubs, and it’s made with one simple ingredient: organic oranges!” they wrote. “Perfect for breakfast, post-workout, or everyday sipping. Now available at Costco clubs in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Southeast region! Only $14.39 for 2-52oz bottles! Grab it on your next Costco run!”

Doritos Simply NKD Cool Ranch

And, don’t forget to pick up a bag of the newest Doritos chips. “NEW PRODUCT ALERT AT COSTCO! Your favorite ranch flavor just stepped into a new era! @doritos SIMPLY NKD™ COOL RANCH® are now hitting Costco warehouses in the Midwest region for a limited time! Same bold, zesty COOL RANCH® flavor you know and love… but naked of dyes and artificial flavors 👀Big, crunchy tortilla chips�🌿 Bold ranch flavor�✅ Naked of dyes & artificial flavors�😋 Same iconic taste,” wrote Costco Deals.