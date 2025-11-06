7 Best New Costco Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas is just around the corner, and Costco is rolling out all the seasonal treats for this special time of year. I visited my local warehouse two weeks ago and couldn’t believe what a variety of Yuletide items there were already—we’re talking full-on pre-lit Christmas trees and so much more. It’s never too early to start stocking up for the holidays: Here are seven of the best new Costco Christmas gems hitting shelves this week.

Brach’s Mini Peppermint Candy Canes

Create your own Candy Cane Lane with the Brach’s Mini Peppermint Candy Canes ($15.99). “Yummy Mini Candy Canes. Classic Peppermint. Love them so much and they come in this great tub for storage,” one shopper said.

Mrs. Prindables Christmas Sweater Chocolate Caramel Apples

The Mrs. Prindables Christmas Sweater Chocolate Caramel Apples ($59.99) is one of the cutest Christmas items at Costco right now (available for preorder!). “Add a touch of holiday cheer with the Mrs. Prindables Christmas Sweater Milk Chocolate Caramel Apples 6-Pack,” the brand says. “Each crisp Granny Smith apple is dipped in rich, buttery caramel, coated in smooth milk chocolate, and wrapped in a whimsical holiday sweater design—perfect for festive gifting, party favors, or seasonal snacking.”

Chocolate Covered Company Holiday Pretzel Twists

The Chocolate Covered Company Belgian Chocolate Covered Holiday Pretzel Twists ($29.99) look nice enough to be Christmas tree decorations. “The pretzels were delicious. The colored frostings were very festive for the holiday,” one shopper said when the pretzels came out last Christmas.

Mary Macleod’s Shortbread Cookies

Costco has 12 tins of the fan-favorite Mary Macleod’s Holiday Ornament Tin of Chocolate Crunch Shortbread Cookies for $99.99, perfect for gifting. “These are tasty cookies, and the ornament is a beautiful, large package for the cookies now and a decoration later!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D’Artagnan Whole ABF Peking Ducks

This one is a little different—Costco has six D’Artagnan Whole ABF Peking Ducks for $269.99, ideal for those who want something other than the traditional turkey on Christmas Day. “We ordered the D’Artaganan Whole ABF Peking Ducks for Christmas and the delivery was on time and the ducks were still frozen. The 6 ducks were ‘good size’ but most importantly the two we prepared for Christmas Dinner were delicious. This is, in my opinion, a great buy, and a great product!” one happy shopper said.

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup

Costco shoppers love the Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cop Pods ($37.99 for 72). “Every year I look forward to Starbuck’s Holiday Blend at Costco. It’s become a holiday tradition. It signal the celebrations to come,” one member said. “This year’s blend is even better than before. I’m trying not to drink it all before the holidays!!” another raved.

Kirkland Signature Nativity Set

The 14-piece Kirkland Signature Nativity Set ($134.9) is a beautiful little collection perfect for gifting or simply adding to your annual Christmas decorations. “This is the most stunning depiction of the Nativity for your home I have seen! Definitely would buy for a beautiful gift for someone as well!” one Costco shopper said.