11 Best New Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are "Totally Worth the Hype"

Spring is upon us and summer is around the corner, and retailers are taking notice by updating their inventories to match the season. Costco is no exception—members are frequently delighted with the addition of exciting new items to the shelves, from food and snacks to frozen finds and treats. Costco shoppers love sharing their finds on social media and Reddit, often provoking treasure hunts from other members. So what should you be looking out for right now? Here are 11 of the best new Costco finds shoppers say are totally worth the hype.

Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rolls

The new Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rolls ($9.35) are not only living up to the hype, but exceeding it, members say. "Bought into the garlic butter roll hype and made some sliders," one Redditor shared. "I was so proud of myself for not joining the hype and picking up some of these garlic rolls on my last visit to Costco. Ugh. Now I need to stop by there tomorrow," another commented.

Japanese Maple Trees

Costco just brought back Japanese Maple trees for an excellent price. "$45 Japanese Maples!! The Costco guy was wheeling them out from the back and by the time he got to the aisle to place them, he had a line trailing after him," one Texas-based Redditor shared. "I saw these Japanese maples in Southern California last year. Red and green leaf. Out in San Bernardino land, I stumbled by them on accident. After a while they went for $15 (or was it $20?) on sale. Who knows this year. Beautiful trees," another said.

Universal Studios Hollywood Season Pass

The highly anticipated Universal Studios Hollywood Season Pass ($179.99) is back and fans are thrilled. "Great purchase for vacation," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "Me & the wife were planning a vacation to SoCal from NorCal after the New Year. Disneyland was the plan, but I came across the Universal Studios Hollywood Season Pass on the Costco website & it was a no brainer. Excellent price and Super value for the money. You best believe we will be visiting Universal Studios Hollywood many times this year."

Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Costco is now selling the Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips in a variety pack: 36 bags of Sea Salt & Vinegar, Original Sea Salt, and Sweet Mesquite Barbeque for $15.99. This follows on the Tuscan Herb Infused flavor which members went crazy for. "I couldn't find much information online regarding these only to find out that they are a new Costco exclusive flavor. I took the chance and they are so addicting," one shopper said.

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

Costco is selling 10 pounds of Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters for $279.99 (prices may vary by region). "I toss mine in some melted butter and lots of Cajun seasoning. Sometimes I crack all the legs before toss so that the flavor gets everywhere," one Redditor shared. "My family's favorite is sautéd crab in spicy, sweet and sour tamarind sauce with birdseye chili, and garlic toast to eat with the leftover sauce, my mouth is watering typing this," another commented.

Tupperware XL Food Storage Container

Perfect for keeping a whole Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken, the Tupperware XL Food Storage Container ($23.79) is already getting rave reviews from happy shoppers. "I started making bread and needed containers to keep said bread fresh. Stumbled across these in store and immediately got 2. Meant for meats but perfect for bread too!" one member said.

trunature Astaxanthin Soft Gels

Costco shoppers love the trunature Astaxanthin Softgels ($39.99). "I watched HOURS of interviews to determine the best quality then found COSTCO has it at the best price as well. I'm new to Astaxanthin but it reads like the best antioxidant times 10," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "I love this product. Good price and good for eyes and joints, too," another agreed.

Tide Plus with Ultra Downy Liquid Laundry Detergent

Costco is now selling the Tide Plus with Ultra Downy Liquid Laundry Detergent, April Fresh, $23.49 for 128 fl oz. "We're pretty frugal but stopped using cheap laundry detergent a few years ago," one Redditor shared. "Nothing, I mean nothing cleans and keeps clothes fresh as well as Tide. There's a reason that Procter & Gamble spends millions upon millions of dollars on r&d. You could make a serious argument that Tide pays for itself by keeping your clothes looking new longer so you don't replace them as often."

Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings

One shopper noticed a new Kirkland Signature Chicken Wing flavor available. "The new Buffalo Dry Rub Wings are fire," one Redditor shared. "The new wings flavor are awesome. Most Buffalo is just Frank's Red Hot and butter, but this is a dry rub and it seems different and delicious."

HI-CHEW Popsicles

Some lucky members are snapping up the new HI-CHEW Popsicles ($14.99) at certain Costco locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. "Comes in strawberry and grape flavor. Has a chewy ice cream center. If you love Hi-Chew, you'll love these. Found at Fremont CA," one Redditor shared. "9/10."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Wholesale Buckets

Costco fans are excited by the launch of the Costco Wholesale Buckets (5 gallon). "New find at my warehouse yesterday! Cashier and assistant hadn't seen them come through yet and were confused on the 3-pack part, until they realized the handles are zip tied together. Only two pictured since the third is already in use," one member shared.