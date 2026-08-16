7 Best New Sam’s Club Groceries Hitting Shelves in Mid-August

Find top new foods hitting shelves at Sam's Club this month.

Sam’s Club shoppers on the look out for cool new grocery items are in luck this month, as the store rolls out several fun new items already creating major buzz amongst members. From at-home BBQ pork and poke bowls to organic chicken and coffee, the megastore has some exceptional-quality items hitting shelves, even more so than usual. If you’re planning a shopping haul soon and need a little inspiration, the following items are well worth a try: Here are seven of the best new Sam’s Club groceries hitting shelves in mid-August.

Everyday Dose Medium Roast Coffee+

Sam’s Club shoppers can now stock up on the excellent Everyday Dose Medium Roast Coffee+, a cult-favorite adaptogenic mushroom coffee blend perfect for those who want clean, non-jittery energy. “I drink 2 cups of this cold everyday and I swear by it! It gives me energy to stay awake and taste great!!” one shopper raved.

Rosie Organic Boneless and Skinless Chicken Tenders

I love the quality of the Rosie brand of chicken, and now Sam’s Club shoppers can get the Organic Boneless and Skinless Chicken Tenders in stores. “I am so happy Sam’s starting carrying these tenders. They used to only carry Rosie Organic chicken breast strips but that’s not the same thing as actual chicken tenderloins,” one shopper said.

Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit

Make at-home poke bowls a breeze with the Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit containing premium, sashimi-grade wild caught ahi tuna in three different sauces: Shoyu, Wasabi, and Spicy. “Really good in a homemade poke bowl! I have only tried the shoyu tuna so far, but I am looking forward to the others. Each package of cubed fish and sauce packet makes 2 poke bowls with a generous serving of fish,” one fan said.

Member’s Mark Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean Coffee

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean Coffee is a delicious, top-quality light roast coffee with subtle citrus notes, ideal for a morning brew. “A really solid, everyday coffee—smooth, not bitter, and super easy to drink,” one shopper said. “It has a mild, slightly rich and earthy flavor without that harsh, burnt taste you get from some bulk coffees, and it’s been really consistent every time I’ve made it.”

Member’s Mark BBQ Smoked Pork Bowls

Member’s Mark BBQ Smoked Pork Bowls contains fully-cooked hardwood smoked pork with hickory BBQ sauce, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, corn, and sweet potatoes. “Restaurant quality,” one member said of this new heat-and-eat meal. “Tender pork and absolutely delicious.”

Zootopia 2 Half Sheet Cake

How cute is this new Zootopia 2 Half Sheet Cake? Made fresh in-club, this white, chocolate or marble half sheet cake is perfect for birthday parties and other celebrations. Shoppers describe the cake as moist with not too much icing, a real crowd-pleaser from the bakery action (make sure to order ahead!).

Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry Cotton Candy Bars

The Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry Cotton Candy Bars are perfect for giving the kiddos a “better for you” treat without them suspecting a thing. “Just yum. better alternative to a candy bar or ice cream and kids love them. we like them frozen better,” one shopper said.