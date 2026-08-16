5 Best Marshmallow Brands for S’mores Season, According to Shoppers

Shoppers recommend these marshmallow brands for making better s’mores this summer.

If you are a die-hard s’mores fan, you already know that not all marshmallows are created equal when it comes to making and assembling the sweet treat. Some are too small or big, while others don’t melt quite as easily. And many of them simply don’t taste very good. What marshmallow brands do expert shoppers buy? Here are the 5 best marshmallow brands for s’more season, according to shoppers.

Jet-Puffed

Kraft Jet-Puffed S’more Mallows are the classic fluffy campfire standard, square-shaped specifically so the corners don’t hang off standard graham crackers. They toast evenly and melt fast. “Jet puffed. The stuffed ones suck and so do the giants,” a Redditor says. “I love the size of these jumbos for firepit night. We put one on a stick and burn it black and the inside texture is creamy and fluffy but with the taste of the char. These are also good for smores but I just like the plain burnt marshmallows. Great flavor and stays on the stick good,” says a Walmart shopper. “Love the bigger size! Perfect for making s’mores!” another adds.

Campfire Marshmallows

Campfire Marshmallows are known for a fluffier texture and a stronger, authentic vanilla punch that stands up well to a campfire char. “Campfire is far better tasting than other brands imo. Tastes like a bit of vanilla instead of just pure sugar,” another says. “These are the best marshmallows, hands down. Big, fluffy, excellent clean marshmallow flavor, nothing weird or heavy like some other brands. Perfectly huge for roasting,” a Walmart shopper adds.

Stuffed Puffs

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallows are filled with real milk chocolate on the inside, meaning the heat from your roasted mallow melts the chocolate from the core out, which eliminates the need to buy chocolate. “The Stuffed Puffs Chocolate Filled Vanilla Marshmallows are great for s’mores! They had the perfect amount of chocolate! My entire family loved the s’mores. It was a wonderful balance of chocolate and marshmallow. Each marshmallow fit perfectly on the graham crackers. We roasted the marshmallows on skewers over hot charcoals. They melted super quickly. Once melted we put one marshmallow on the crackers and smashed it into a delicious s’more. Wow! We also tried the marshmallows just right out of the bag and they were very tasty. We really enjoyed making s’mores best of all. I look forward to the next bag! Try these, they make the best s’mores ever,” a Walmart shopper wrote.

Great Value

Great Value Marshmallows are affordable budget campfire puffs.”These marshmallows are perfect for making s’mores! Cheaper than name brand, and taste just as good. Would recommend,” says a Walmart shopper. “Soft, fluffy marshmallows with a sweet vanilla flavor. Perfect for s’mores, baking, or hot cocoa,” adds another.

Hammond’s Candies

Hammond’s Candies are bougie artisan handmade marshmallow squares that aren’t easy to find, but worth indulging in if you do. “They are the best tasting not too sweet and no bad ingredients. They are the best tasty marshmallows ever! Great with a piece of dark chocolate and or in a hot cup of coco. They make Great smores! I enjoy them in my morning coffee in place of cream,” says a Walmart shopper.