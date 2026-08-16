Shoppers rank these Little Debbie snacks among the brand’s most beloved treats.

Little Debbie Snack Cakes have been a guilty pleasure for shoppers for over 60 years. The brand has released tons of cookie- and cake-based goodies, but not all have sustained the test of time to become favorites. What are the most beloved types of treats, ranked from the most highly hyped? Here are 7 Little Debbie snacks, ranked by shoppers.

Fudge Rounds

Fudge Rounds, the soft chocolate cream sandwich, are the best of the bunch, according to Redditors. “Heat in microwave for a few seconds and throw some ice cream on top,” one Redditor suggests. “In PA we have friggin double decker fudge rounds. I got addicted to them with my morning coffee. That was not a wise decision,” another adds. “These are my favorite too. Idk why they aren’t more widely available,” says a third.

Nutty Buddy

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Nutty Buddy, crispy peanut butter wafers, come in second. “This is the one treat I get for myself when shopping for the fam. I break off inch-long pieces, then eat later by layer. It extends the experience to 6-8 minutes and I get peanut butter in every bite, directly in tongue. Little Debbie was on her game when she invented Nutty Bars,” says a Redditor. “Deconstructed and eaten one layer at a time. Anyone who bites right into one is an animal,” another says.

Oatmeal Creme Pies

Oatmeal Creme Pies, the iconic soft, chewy sandwich, are another incredibly popular option. “No contest. It’s like their flagship snack cake,” says a Redditor. “God I love a good warm cream pie! I don’t even fill up on multiple cream pies,” another adds.

Cosmic Brownies

Cosmic Brownies are a nostalgic favorite, fudgy cake with rainbow candies. “Cosmic brownie frozen. Sheer nirvana,” says a Redditor. “I have such fond childhood memories of those,” another adds. “I bought a box the other day based on full nostalgia and I ended up eating the whole thing in one night…,” a third says.

Zebra Cakes or Rolls

Zebra Cakes or Rolls are also popular with shoppers.”With that sweet waxy frosting. The best,” a Redditor says. “I didn’t think it was possible to improve on zebra cakes, then I tried zebra rolls,” a Redditor says. “I’ve since asked everyone in my family to either not buy them, or hide them. Because they will be eaten. When they are in the house, their divinity calls to me.

Swiss Roll Cakes

Swiss Roll Cakes, rolled chocolate creme cake, were also mentioned as a favorite. “Swiss Rolls! I love peeling these apart and slowly eating it layer by layer, delightful,” one person says. “Swiss Rolls are the best. Who else would peel the outer chocolate layer off and dunk the cakey part in milk???” another adds.

Star Crunch

Star Crunch, a caramel crispy rice cookie, is another top item. “It’s a cookie, covered in caramel, rice crisps and coated in chocolate. It’s like a candy bar in a cookie shape,” one person explains. “They are even better when heated up for a few seconds,” a Redditor adds. “I stock up on them whenever they’re in store, they often aren’t,” another says.