11 Best New Costco Holiday Foods Hitting Shelves Mid-November

The holidays are here and Costco is pulling out all the stops with the most delicious drinks, snacks, and foods at prices that won’t break the bank. New items are still hitting shelves and online, so shopping trips to the warehouse are becoming treasure hunts. So what should shoppers be adding to their lists for the best festive season ever? Here are 11 of the best new Costco holiday foods hitting shelves right now.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back and shoppers are excited. “It is fantastic, but keep it in a dry space because the peppermint candy topping gets less crunchy over time,” one shopper advised.

McCormick’s Finishing Sugars Variety Pack

It’s that time of the year—Costco is stocking McCormick’s Finishing Sugars Variety Pack, perfect for holiday cooking and baking. “These come with candy cane , chocolate hazelnut and English toffee that go perfect with the season sprinkle them on hot cocoa whipped cream , cookies, ice cream or use them to rum cocktail glasses!! Super yummy , fun and festive and only $8.99, says the CostcoNewDeals Instagram account.

Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack

Costco shoppers love the new Olipop Soda Holiday Variety pack ($24.99). Each pack contains five Ginger Ale, five Crisp Apple, and five Vintage Cola. “Amazing flavors. My favorite is the vintage cola,” one shopper said.

Maitre Pierre Goat Cheese Honey Tart

The Maitre Pierre Goat Cheese Honey Tart ($15.88) is a new gem from Costco rolling out across some stores. “We liked them and added more hot honey to it and topped with fresh arugula 🙌,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate ($22.99) are back on shelves and fans are thrilled. “Everybody LOVES these cookies,” one shopper said. “We get the every year to give businesses around town that we deal with all year long. People like our truck repair guys, our pharmacist, his barber, my nail and hair people, etc. This year there are 16 on the list. I make those big, sparkly bows (using the ribbon from CostCo) which makes the red, shiny box really pretty.”

Kirkland Signature Jalapeno Cheddar Bread with Roasted Peppers

The new Kirkland Signature Jalapeno Cheddar Bread with Roasted Peppers ($11.34) is already a big hit with Costco shoppers. “Bought a loaf at the Rancho Cordova store yesterday. Sliced it up and made awesome grilled cheese with panini press and some chicken tortilla soup from there too,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection

The seasonal Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection ($28.99) is back on shelves in time for the holidays. “Always tastes amazing. One of the best things during the holiday season. Every one of all ages likes it,” one fan said.

A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs

Costco has the A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs ($22.99) back on shelves just when the weather is getting colder. “It’s a shame that you can’t buy these all year,” one shopper said. “Paired with peppermint sticks for a gift. They loved it. Held a hot chocolate party with the grandkids,” another commented.

Savanna Orchards Gourmet Honey Roasted Nut Mix

Savanna Orchards Gourmet Honey Roasted Nut Mix ($12.39) is hitting shelves in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “I’m an office manager and buy these nuts as a snack for everyone. The entire office loves them and devours the entire canister within just a couple days,” one shopper said.

The A’cappella 18 Peppermint Chocolino Truffle Tin ($39.99) is a festive treat back on shelves right now. “These are delicious. I gave them as Christmas presents and everyone loved the truffles. The package looks nice as well. They are good value and I’d definitely buy them again if Costco still stocks them,” one shopper raved.

Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate

The Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate ($54.99) is a lovely indulgent treat for the holidays. “I love how these are individually wrapped and you can pronounce all the ingredients. Delicious treats!” one Costco shopper said.