11 Best New Costco "Hot Buys" Just Announced

Costco is already a "cheaper" option if you're buying in bulk, but now and then the chain drops some seriously impressive deals for lucky members. The bargains are not just for Kirkland Signature items, but big name brands such as Starbucks and Igloo. Many of the items in the "hot buys" department are solid fan-favorites, while others are more of a random product choice (corn hole set, anyone?). Whatever you're in the market for, it's always worthwhile checking on these deals. Here are 11 Costco hot buys that just hit the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast ($14.99) is $2 off on sale, down from $16.99. "Some of the best chicken in a can I have ever had and you can't beat the price!" one shopper wrote in the reviews. "Kirkland's chicken breast in the can is my go too to make chicken tacos, chicken salad etc. Always good and fresh. Great value as well," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Freezer Quart Plus Bags

Costco is selling the Kirkland Signature Freezer Quart Plus Bags for $12.19, down from $14.99. "It took Costco to improve significantly on an item that's been around for years," one shopper said. "Closure is quick and certain. Gusseted bottom makes bag easy to fill. Data can be written on white rectangular panel on the front of the bag. Thick plastic material provides reliable tough bag. Best part is 1.5 Quart size that's wider than standard quart size for more capacity. To me this reusable bag is a home run improvement. Highly recommended."



Igloo IMX 70-quart Cooler

If you're in the market for a new cooler, Costco is offering the Igloo IMX 70-quart Cooler for $149.99, down from $179.99. "Purchased 2025-04-28. Igloo has stepped up," one shopper said. "Cooler handles with braided stainless and sealed. Latches durable. Item is constructed well. I am happy to see that Igloo is now a competitor with many other brands."

Starbucks Tumbler Set with Iced Coffee K-Cups

Skip the Starbucks line with the 24oz Starbucks Tumbler Set with Iced Coffee K-Cups, on sale $16.99 down from $26.99. "Beautiful and functional and a great deal! I am giving these as gifts and it's basically half the price," one shopper said.

20 Piece Wagon Playset

This adorable 20 Piece Wagon Playset is on sale for $19.49, down from $24.99. "My 3 year old son loves this set for sand play at our park and sandbox. A great variety of pieces and shapes. Great for all castle types :)," one happy shopper wrote.

Backyard Hero Official Size Cornhole Set

Costco has the Backyard Hero Official Size Cornhole Set for $99.99, down from $119.19. "The corn hole boards came wrapped in very sturdy packaging. There wasn't a scratch on them! The construction is solid and the wood is sturdy but not too heavy to carry. There are convenient hand holds cut into each side of the boards. This will be around for a long time!" one member wrote.

Dynatrap Outdoor Insect Trap

Just in time for warmer weather and all the not-so-nice little critters that come with it, Costco is offering the Dynatrap 1/2 Acre LED Outdoor Insect Trap with Cleaning Brush and Hook for $57.99, down from $77.99. "Bought one for our back yard to get rid of gnats. It works great!" one shopper wrote. "First thing I do is turn it on in the morning and off at night! When I go to my back yard the awful nats are gone! Now I'm buying one for my front entrance!"

Sunvilla 10' Round Solar LED Market Umbrella

The highly-popular Sunvilla 10' Round Solar LED Market Umbrella is on sale for $144.99, down from $174.99. "So awesome we bought it a second time around. Great for those balmy summer evenings with how bright it is. Cool shade during the sunny days," one shopper said.

Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack

Costco is currently selling the Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack for $14.09, down from $16.99. "Great buy! Decent amount for the Costco price! Personally I use more "QT. Baggies" however, I'm content," one shopper said.

Dawn Platinum Dish Soape

Dawn Platinum Dish Soap is on sale for $9.99, down from $11.99. "Awesome deal on this dishwashing liquid… It'll last me forever lol," one member said. "Great product and love the fact that you can get multiples for a reasonable price," another agreed.

Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack

The Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack is on sale for $20.99, down from $26.99. "This has replaced coffee and creamer in the morning. I feel way better without the crash!" one member said. "Love the value of these drinks on the Costco pack compared to buying them individually," another commented.