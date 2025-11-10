11 Best New Costco Buys Landing in Warehouses Right Now

Costco shoppers have some great new items to enjoy as November begins: From high quality cooking oils to delicious new protein treats, there’s a nice variety of items for shoppers to stock up on. If you’re planning your next trip and want some absolute gems to look out for, start making a list—some of these are so new they aren’t even on the website yet. Here are 11 of the best new Costco items hitting shelves this month.

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil is now available at Costco, just in time for fall. This avocado oil is packed with good fats and has a high smoke point of 500°F, making it the ultimate versatile oil. I’ve used this oil to fry chicken tenders before and it worked beautifully!

Persil Laundry Detergent

Persil Laundry Detergent is now available at Costco locations nationwide and via Instacart while supplies last. Offered in a unique bulk format with 125 wash loads (MSRP $19.99, 164 Fl oz), this detergent smells lovely and is very effective.

Pompeian Smooth & Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oile

Pompeian Smooth & Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil (68oz / 2L) is a Costco exclusive available for a limited time from October through December at a SRP of $15.99. This quality oil is crafted from a refined blend of Arbequina, Hojiblanca, Koroneiki, and Chetoui olives, harvested at peak ripeness—grab it while you can!

Quinn Snacks PB&J Berry Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Some lucky shoppers should spot the Quinn Snacks PB&J Berry Filled Pretzel Nuggets at their local Costco warehouse. “Your favorite PB&J goes portable with a crunchy pretzel shell, creamy peanut butter & a zing! of raspberries and strawberries,” the brand says.

Elmhurst 1925 Unsweetened Cashew Milk

The Elmhurst 1925 Unsweetened Cashew Milk 3-pack is hitting Costco shelves and fans are thrilled. “LA & Hawaii Costco shoppers — have you stocked up yet? 🛒✨Our exclusive 3-pack of Unsweetened Cashew Milk is now available in select Costco stores,” the brand says. “Ahh such an exciting launch!” one excited shopper commented via Instagram.

Magic Spoon Protein Bar Minis

Magic Spoon Protein Bar Minis are the perfect snack to keep on hand while on the go.

All of Magic Spoon’s products are high in protein, low in sugar, and free from grains, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking flavorful options without compromising on nutrition, so you can enjoy them guilt-free.

bella 12″ x 22″ XL Griddle

The bella 12″ x 22″ XL Griddle with Warming Tray is a new Costco item ideal for weekend breakfasts, holiday brunches, tailgates, and everything in between. “This griddle is exceptional. You can’t go wrong with buying from Costco as well… I highly recommend it,” one shopper said.

La Terra Fina Black Bean & Roasted Corn Salad

La Terra Fina Black Bean & Roasted Corn Salad is a delicious new item hitting shelves (and look out for the La Terra Fina Cranberry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread). “Bursting with bold flavor and vibrant color, our Black Bean & Roasted Corn Salad blends hearty black beans, sweet fire-roasted corn, bell peppers, zesty jalapeños, and a splash of lemon juice to tie it all together!” the brand says.

MegaFood Women’s Whole Body Multi

MegaFood Women’s Whole Body Multi is an all-new Costco exclusive. “Get brain & cellular energy support with all 8 B Vitamins, heart health support with Magnesium Glycinate, support for healthy skin and hair with Vitamin C and Biotin, and bone health support with Vitamin D3, K2, and Calcium,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker

The Dash x Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker is one of the best new items I’ve seen at Costco—not only is it adorable but it works like an absolute dream. “Love this waffle maker for our grandson. The images are crisp and easily recognized, he loves them!” one happy shopper said.

Sharper Image Rolling Massager

The Sharper Image Rolling Massager is new to Costco and already a hit. “I recently purchased the Sharper Image Rolling Massager, and I couldn’t be happier with this product! The design is sleek and modern, and it’s incredibly easy to use. The textured roller provides just the right amount of pressure, delivering deep tissue relief without being too intense,” one fan said.