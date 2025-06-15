11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves Mid-Month

Costco is constantly adding new items to its inventory, from snacks and energy drinks to blenders and fancy frozen seafood. This month the warehouse giant has some very impressive products on offer for members, including the new Ninja Slushie machine that is already so popular, customers who bought it from other stores are making returns so they can grab one from Costco. So what else is hitting shelves this month? Here are 11 of the best new Costco products shoppers are snapping up.

Celsius Essential Energy Powder Sticks

Celsius Essential Energy Powder Sticks Variety Pack ($19.99) is a convenient way to get an energy boost anywhere. “Celsius, in a portable, lightweight package!” one shopper said. “To be able to make it into a drink whenever I need one, instead of lugging a heavy box around, is so helpful! I take packets with me on trips and just shake it up in a regular plastic water bottle. Super convenient.”

Pressed Juicery Daily Wellness Variety Pack

The Pressed Juicery Daily Wellness Variety Pack ($139.99) contains 21 juices and 14 shots. The juices are made with no added sugar and no added water, just 100% vegetables and fruits. “Paired with a Multivitamin Shot packed with essential vitamins A, B12, C and E, as well as probiotics and gut-supporting ingredients found in both this shot and the Elderberry Shot, this bundle delivers the extra support your system craves,” the company says.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks

Costco now sells Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks in Buffalo Style And Ranch ($11.49). Each stick has 13g of protein per serving and is made with 100% chicken. These bold new flavors are perfect for healthy snacking on the go.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blue Magic Seafood Colossal Stone Crab Claws

The Blue Magic Seafood Colossal Stone Crab Claws ($599.99) are an absolute treat, members rave. “The crab arrived right on time and in perfect condition,” one happy shopper said. “The dry ice had barely shrunk. Pretty amazing since we are 3000 miles from Florida. The claws are truly massive. One claw can almost feed two people. If you have not had stone crab before, please follow the instructions provided and you will have a truly delightful experience. The lime mustard sauce really made them shine!”

Not-A-Paper Towel

Not-A-Paper Towel ($15.99) is a useful, environmentally-friendly new item at Costco. “I treat them similarly as the Swedish dishcloths, but these work really well for anything I would use a paper towel for – window washing, dinner napkins, wiping down countertops, wiping down appliances or cabinets, and also using to dry dishes,” one member said.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

La Terra Fina Smoked Gouda and Peppers Dip & Spread

La Terra Fina Smoked Gouda and Peppers Dip & Spread is now available at Northeast Costco stores through July 15, in 12 oz and 24 oz sizes. The brand is known for making delicious dips and quiches, and this limited time-only offering is no exception. “Move over artichoke jalapeño dip. There’s a new sheriff in town!” one happy shopper shared. “This stuff is so good!” another responded.

Platterful Charcuterie Kit

Platterful Charcuterie Kit ($109.99) is a perfect all-in-one set for hosting (no board included though). “WOW, what a great idea! My wife and I are charcuterie addicts, so we had to give this a shot,” one shopper said. “It did not disappoint. I was pleasantly surprised that everything arrived ice cold with ice, so no concerns about the cheese and meat. It made for a super fun, easy date night at home, with leftovers!”

MADE IN 3-piece Carbon Steel Griddle and Fry Pan Set

MADE IN 3-piece Carbon Steel Griddle and Fry Pan Set ($279.99) is made in Sweden with Italian leather handles. The three piece griddle set is designed to maximize direct heat between your ingredients and the cooking surface, which “maximizes crisping and caramelizing”. This means different foods from grilled cheese to blackened fish “tastes richer, more savory, and more complex.”

Permasteel Galvanized Steel Rolling Cooler with Cover

Permasteel 120-quart Galvanized Steel Rolling Cooler with Cover ($259.99)

“High quality! Love that it’s on casters and it has dividers inside the tub for various drinks. No more digging through ice to find your drink,” one shopper said.

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

Costco now sells the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker (329.99) and fans are excited. “Often products are cheaper in a Costco Warehouse as they bundle shipping costs into their online price. It says they’re in stock at my local warehouse, so I’ll probably try to get there within the next few days and check,” one shopper said. Another responded by sharing a picture confirming that the appliance actually does cost the same in store.

14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Costco now sells the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier 30 Individual Serving Stick Packs in Resealable Pouch, Variety Pack ($29.99), perfect for hydration on the go. “This stuff has saved me when I was sick, had stomach issues, hungover, or wanted something more than water but not soda. I don’t drink it every day but quite happy to have them on hand when needed,” one Redditor said of the brand.