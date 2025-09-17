7 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This Week

It’s almost fall and Costco has a whole new bunch of items arriving online and in stores for shoppers to stock up on. Whether you need some good coffee for cold weather or want to get a headstart on holiday treats, the warehouse chain has some fan-favorite products available at the best prices. So which ones should savvy customers be grabbing before they sell out? Here are seven of the best new Costco items hitting shelves right now.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Costco shoppers can now get the 8-pack of Scrub Daddy Sponges for $17.99. “Scrubbing made smart. The secret is in Scrub Daddy’s unique FlexTexture foam,’ the brand says. “Its adjustable scrubbing power cleans really well with water alone, so you can skip the harsh chemicals. Use him virtually anywhere in your home!”

Alfajores White, Dark, and Milk Chocolate Assortment

Looking for a new treat to try? The Alfajores White, Dark, and Milk Chocolate Assortment ($26.99) just hit shelves. “I’ve actually imported the dark chocolate ones for my mom because she fell in love with them when we went to Argentina,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tim Hortons Coffee 100% Colombian K-Cup Pods

Costco now has the Tim Hortons Coffee 100% Colombian K-Cup Pod, 110-count for $49.99. “I searched for the coffee and Costco was by far the lowest price and the delivery was quick also. At the first cup I knew why they were excited. Good strong flavored coffee without the bitterness. I have a cup in front of me as I’m writing this,” one Costco shopper said.

Whittard Spiced Harvest Collection

Elevate spooky season with the Whittard Spiced Harvest Collection, available at Costco for $39.99. This coffee, hot chocolate, and tea bundle contains Spiced Pumpkin Chai Loose Leaf Black Tea, Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee, and Apple Strudel Hot Chocolate. “Whether you’re gifting a fellow autumn lover or simply treating yourself, this collection captures the very best of the season—one delicious sip at a time,” the brand says.

Luxe Bites Classic Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board

Make party season a breeze with the Luxe Bites Classic Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board ($109.99). Each selection contains four premium cheeses, three charcuterie cured meats, dried fruits and artisan crackers, Bonne Maman Jams, and more. “Designed for effortless entertaining, our charcuterie board arrives fresh and beautifully arranged, making it a hassle-free way to impress guests or enjoy a luxurious treat.”

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Just in time for the holidays, the Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box ($99.99 for 108 pieces) is sure to be a hit. This indulgent Godiva assortment features: Creme Puff Dome, Milk Honey Almond Chew, Midnight Swirl, Hazelnut Heaven, Coconut Dome, Milk Ganache Bliss, Dark Lion of Belgium, Milk Caramel Embrace, Raspberry Star, Chocolate Lava Truffle, Creme Brulee, Dark Ganache Bliss.

Koa Mana Fuel For Warriors Hydration Drink Mix Variety

Koa Mana Fuel For Warriors Hydration Drink Mix Variety ($49.99) is a new online-only deal. “They are not heavy at all and quench thirst while providing a wide range of minerals making them great Pre and Post workout drinks. Refreshing. The value is great, they dissolve easily, great to mix on the go, specially while at work and the flavors are off the charts!” one shopper said.