7 Best New Costco Items Under $20

Costco shoppers in search of a good bargain have great options year-round, but the most recent batch of new items contains quite a few gems that won’t break the bank. From better-for-you sodas to fan-favorite treats, these new products are well worth stocking up on. If you’re planning a shopping trip and want to get the most value for your money, here are seven of the best new Costco items under $20 right now.

Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers

Costco now has the Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers, Dark Chocolate for $9.49 and perfect for a little snack or even a stocking stuffer. Each pack contains 12 wafers with Dark Chocolate Cream Filling. No artificial flavorings, and no added colors or preservatives.

Poppi Soda Everyday Icons Variety Pack

The Poppi Soda Everyday Icons Variety Pack is now $18.49 for 15 cans. Each pack contains five each of Wild Berry, Orange Cream, and Cherry Limeade. “They are a great drink option for people that don’t want a soda or aren’t drinking alcohol,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reese’s Pieces

Costco shoppers can grab a huge jar of Reese’s Pieces ($16.99) to snack on over the holidays. This 62 oz jar will last a long time, unless you have kids in the house of course. “A THOUSAND TIMES BETTER THAN M&MS,” one enthusiastic shopper said.

Crème Brûlée Bar Cake

Costco just launched a brand new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake for $18.99 in the bakery.

“Run don’t walk! This is so good!! There is a crunchy layer on the bottom like a creme brulee! It’s sweet and decadent but sooo yummy!! If you like Creme brulee definitely buy this! No regrets and it will be finished in this household! 😆” says the whats_in_your_cart Instagram account.

Caramel Mocha Freeze

The new food court Caramel Mocha Freeze is $2.99. “There’s a new caramel mocha freeze in the Costco food court 😲 finally a new option!! Now is they just gave us some options for ice coffee 🫢🫢🫢. I did try it and I have to say caramel flavor comes in strong!! If you love sweet drinks this one is for you!! It was super sweet!!” says the CostcoNewDeals account.

Colgate Bluey Toothbrush

Kids will love the new Colgate Bluey Toothbrush ($10.99). Each pack contains six Extra Soft Kids Toothbrushes made for kids aged 5 and up. “The multi-height extra soft bristles clean big and small teeth, from baby teeth to growing adult teeth,” the company says.

Excedrin Extra Strength Pain Reliever Caplets

Costco now has the Excedrin Extra Strength Pain Reliever Caplets for $8.99. Each pack contains six boxes, with three servings per box. Excedrin Extra Strength contains 250 mg Acetaminophen, 250 mg Aspril, and 65 mg Caffeine.