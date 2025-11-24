11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves for Winter

Costco continues to roll out amazing new products year-round, and while shoppers might be forgiven for thinking it’s all holiday items right now, there are plenty of seasonal treats also hitting shelves. From immune support supplements to gumbos, soups, and a new mac & cheese in the deli, these products are already a big hit with customers. If you’re planning a shopping trip soon, there are some real gems to stock up on: Here are 11 of the best new Costco groceries hitting shelves for winter.

Zulka Pure Cane Sugar

Just in time for the holiday baking season, Costco has the Zulka Pure Cane Sugar ($9.99 for 10 lbs) on shelves. “Zulka is my go-to! Very affordable too!” one member said. This brand is a big hit with those looking for vegan ingredients.

Suja Immunity Wellness Shots

Suja Immunity Wellness Shots are ideal for helping support your immune health during cold and flu season. “I think they help. I usually get sick couple times during the winter bc of toddler germs and I only got sick once. And that was mainly bc I was traveling,” one shopper said.

Korean Anchovy Broth Tablets

Some Costco locations have the Sauce ROK Korean Anchovy Broth Tablets ($17.99) back on shelves. “They’re a great price point for 120 tablets. The basic anchovy kelp stock is the basis for so many Korean and Japanese soups and stews by providing a depth of umami and subtle richness. These disappeared from my local Costco about two years ago but I’d snatch these up right away if I saw them again!” one shopper said.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Costco is now carrying Kirkland Signature Mac & Cheese ($6.99) in the ready foods section of the deli. “There’s shredded tail meat in the mac, with claw meat topping it….to anyone wondering. It will be selling thru Thanksgiving,” one shopper said.

Heritage Specialty Foods Seafood Gumbo

Heritage Specialty Foods Seafood Gumbo is a new product at Costco this season. “I have been trying to find this again. Completely lacking in protein, but great flavor. Add in some of the shrimp cocktail or andouille sausage and it was great for me. I get this might suck if you’re from NO, but I’ve been and have no complaints with the slight modifications,” one member shared.

Gourmet Salsa Queen Creamy Chipotle Dip

Costco shoppers are raving about the Gourmet Salsa Queen Creamy Chipotle Dip. “I tried this on my last visit to Costco and really liked it. I should’ve left it at that. I should not have put it in my cart. I can’t just eat one. It is so good,” one member said.

Apple Pie With Lattice Top

The lattice-topped Kirkland Signature Apple Pies are hitting shelves in the Costco bakery and members are thrilled. “Zap in the microwave for a 30 seconds and then top with vanilla ice cream 😋,” one shopper suggested.

La Menorquina Mini Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Sandwich

Costco members love the La Menorquina Mini Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Sandwiches. “They’re honestly not bad! I got a box a month ago, and apparently loved them so much I ate two, at separate times, while I was sleeping a week or two ago. The popcorn bits are just in the caramel coating exterior, and I didn’t snag a tooth or anything, and then the ice cream is just caramel flavored ice cream,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reese’s Oreo/Peanut Butter Cup

Costco now has the mini Reese’s Oreo/Peanut Butter Cup bags in warehouses. “Crazy all the no because these are hands down my favorite Reese’s peanut butter cup. My wife doesn’t like it but I love them,” one member said.

Steak ‘N Shake eGift Cards

Costco shoppers can now grab Steak ‘N Shake Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value) for $79.99. “Fresh, grilled-to-order Steakburgers. Crispy, crave-worthy Beef Tallow Fries™. Homemade ice cream milkshakes. Since 1934, Steak ‘n Shake® has served up iconic American diner fare with unbeatable value,” the chain says.

Subway Five Restaurant $20 eGift Cards ($100 Value)e

Sandwich fans will appreciate the Subway Five Restaurant $20 eGift Cards ($100 Value) for $79.99. “We’ve been buying these cards for two or three years now and have been so pleased to be able to save on our meals at Subway. I also like having them on hand for a quick last-minute gift,” one Costco member said. “They are easy to use, and since there’s only two of us now, we appreciate that the balance on a card carries over.”