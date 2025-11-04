11 Best New Finds at Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s This Week

The big warehouse chains are pulling out all the stops right now to pack their stores with all the seasonal goodies shoppers could ask for. From holiday entertaining to Christmas and Thanksgiving staples, there are so many great items hitting shelves, and customers are taking advantage of the low prices to stock up on some must-have gems. Here are 11 of the best new finds at Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s right now.

Hormel Gatherings Party Tray

Take all the stress out of holiday entertaining with the Hormel Gatherings Party Tray (now $13.47 at Sam’s Club). “I ordered a Christmas gathering. It is amazing just how much meat and cheese are in this package. And, it all tastes great,” one shopper said.

Poppi Cranberry Fizz Prebiotic Soda

BJ’s has the new Poppi Cranberry Fizz Prebiotic Soda for $20.99, a perfect non-alcoholic choice for the holidays. “Would it even be the holidays without the return of this fan-fave festive flavor? Refreshing, bubbly, and utterly cran-tastic, it’s the best gift you could possibly share with your loved ones this winter,” the brand says.

Kewpie Mayonnaise

Costco now has the 24 fl oz of cult-status Kewpie Mayonnaise ($7.49). While customers love this condiment, some say the ingredients are slightly different from the OG Japanese version, so keep that in mind when you stock up on this item.

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Sam’s Club now has the Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks ($14.98). “The biggest game-changer? These bites are fried in beef tallow instead of vegetable oil. Not only is that a much healthier choice, but the flavor is also noticeably better — think back to the golden days of McDonald’s fries cooked in beef tallow,” one very happy customer said.

Wellsley Farms Cage Free Large Brown Eggs

BJ’s shoppers can get the Wellsley Farms Cage Free Large Brown Eggs 18 ct for $4.99. “Large, fresh and delicious. The price is fantastic. These eggs are very fluffy and definitely taste better than the eggs I used to buy,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks ($14.99) are already a big hit with customers. “Great flavor. Not super fatty like other brands,” one said. “Very good. Much better than the Popular brand name. Mild flavor,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies

Sam’s Club shoppers can now get the Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies 8-pack for $8.98. “We love this product, and always keep some in our freezer for quick meal options. The quality and cost of this makes it perfect to pick up on our trips to Sam’s Club,” one shopper said.

Sandwich Bros. Egg White and Cheese Sandwich

The Sandwich Bros. Egg White and Cheese Sandwich ($13.99) is a new product at BJ’s and shoppers are thrilled. “We start our mornings with Egg Bros from BJ’s, a perfect balance of egg, cheese, and soft bread. Always consistent, easy to enjoy, and our favorite go-to breakfast sandwich every time!” one customer shared.

Godiva Masterpieces Dark Chocolate Ganache

Costco shoppers can get a four pack of the Godiva Masterpieces Dark Chocolate Ganache for $79.99. “Each bite reveals a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth center wrapped in decadent, premium dark chocolate, delivering deep flavor with a perfectly balanced finish,” the brand says.

Member’s Mark Boneless Fully-Cooked Uncured Ham

Just in time for the holidays, Sam’s Club has the Member’s Mark Boneless Spiral-Sliced Fully-Cooked Double-Glazed Uncured Ham for $25.33. “Ham the way it should be,” one shopper said.

Veggies Made Great Tomato Basil Frittata

BJ’s is now carrying the Veggies Made Great Tomato Basil Frittata for $10.99. “Very filling and easy to prepare. I made myself three for lunch,” one customer shared.