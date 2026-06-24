5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best New York Strip Dinners, According to Diners

Satisfy your steak cravings with these top-rated options for a perfect cut of beef.

I really love a good New York Strip these days—it’s got the perfect balance between fat and lean, ideal for days when a ribeye would be overwhelming and a filet mignon wouldn’t quite hit the spot. When handled with care, a New York Strip can easily rival the more glamorous steak options, and makes an outstanding dinner when paired with exceptional sides. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are five steakhouse chains where diners rave about the delicious New York Strip dinners.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Diners love the 16 oz New York Strip at Morton’s The Steakhouse. “Order the New York step steak medium rare!” one diner said. “Such a big and thick steak, cut so well! The tenderness and flavor was good, the wine and bread made my night and dinner so pleasant!”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s bone-in Kansas City Strip is a fan-favorite menu item. “We ordered a filet mignon and a New York strip au poivre. Both cooked to perfection and delicious,” one diner said.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has both a bone-in and boneless New York Strip on the menu. “We ordered the ribeye and bone in New York strip for our steaks. Both were delicious but I loved the New York more! For our sides we got the au gratin and the lobster mac and cheese. Both were divine!” one happy guest shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up an excellent New York Strip at fantastic value. “My girlfriend chose the 8 oz New York Strip and that always comes out great! The amount of food they give for their entrees is so large that we always have leftovers for home,” one customer said.

Fogo de Chão

The New York Strip at Fogo de Chão is outstanding, fans say. “The food tasted great, especially the Pao de Queijo, New York Strip Steak and Sirloin Steak. The side dish bar had a good selection and the roasted sweet peppers were delicious when paired with some of the meat,” one diner shared.