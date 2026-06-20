5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Prime Rib Sandwiches, According to Diners

From classic french dips to toasted baguettes, these top steakhouses pile the beef high.

Prime rib is the perfect meat for sandwiches, thanks to the wonderful flavor and texture that comes from the steak being slow cooked to tender perfection. Steakhouses with great prime rib are sure to have the best prime rib sandwiches, and diners have their favorites they return to again and again. If you’re craving a prime rib sandwich where every element is top-notch, here are five steakhouse chains with the best, according to fans.

Black Angus

The Prime Rib Sandwich Lunch Entree at Black Angus is made with grilled prime rib and sautéed mushrooms on open-faced toasted French bread, and includes your choice of one: fries, onion rings, house made chips, garden side salad. “I’ve had prime rib here, and I LOVE prime rib, for sure didn’t disappoint. Great deal,” one fan said.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

The Prime Rib Sandwich at Lawry’s The Prime Rib is an excellent option made with swiss, caramelized onions, whipped cream horseradish, and au jus, served with french fries. “Amazing Happy Hour spot! I can’t believe I’ve never been here. Very iconic. The prime rib sandwich is delicious. Ordered off the HH menu and the regular menu,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus French Dip

Black Angus Steakhouse also has a delicious Classic French Dip Lunch made with roasted prime rib, caramelized onions, melted jack cheese, creamy horseradish, and Au Jus on toasted French bread. “Stopped by for lunch on a Friday afternoon. French dip highly recommended. Food came out quick and hot. Service was fast and friendly,” one fan said.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has a tasty Prime Rib Sandwich on the Happy Hour menu, made with roasted garlic mayo, caramelized onion, cheddar, baguette, and fries or side salad. “Great food. I love their prime rib soooooo much. The service is superb too. One of my MOST favorite places to eat. Also a place for special occasions,” one diner said.

Outback Steakhouse

The Prime Rib Sandwich at Outback Steakhouse is a hit with diners. “Hubs got the Prime Rib Sandwich – I think he’s found a new favorite. Flavors on point, hot and fresh! Of course I had the coconut shrimp because yeah… coconut shrimp!” one fan said.