5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Ribeye Dinners, According to Diners

Treat yourself to a rich, beautifully marbled steak at these top-rated restaurants.

It’s no surprise that the ribeye is such a popular steak—this beautifully marbled, rich cut of meat has the most incredible flavor and texture, from the regular options to the high-end Wagyu varieties. As filling as the meat is by itself, there’s nothing like a special steak dinner with all the sides like rolls, mashed potatoes, salad, even surf and turf options like shrimp and lobster. If you’re craving a good ribeye dinner that rarely disappoints, the following five chains are raved about by diners for serving up consistently delicious ribeye steak dinners.

The Capital Grille

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille‘s ribeye plates are absolutely delicious, fans say, including the regular 22 oz Bone-In Ribeye and the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye. “The food was great… The calamari was the best I’ve ever had,” one diner said. “The tuna tartare, scallop and lobster risotto, ribeye, mashed potatoes, martinis, the dessert… Everything was amazing.”

Ruth’s Chris

The Cowboy Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is a fan-favorite menu item. “We discussed the menu and chose 26 oz. Cowboy Ribeye, Caesar Salad, Lobster Mac n Cheese, and the Chocolate Sin Cake. All were delicious and they neatly packaged the rest to take home,” one happy diner said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão’s delicious ribeye options get bonus points for the all-you-can-eat aspect, as well as the option to choose how well-done you want the meat. “The food was delicious, I especially enjoyed the ribeye and was served the perfect cuts from beginning to end,” one diner shared.

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Diners rave about the beautiful steak and sides at Morton’s The Steakhouse. “I had the USDA prime rib eye which was out of the world. Perfectly cooked, medium rarer to perfection,” one guest said. “My wife had the center cut which was amazing as well. For sides we ordered lobster Mac and cheese and asparagus. Before food was brought out, we were given an onion loaf of bread that was light and fluffy.”

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a 20 oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye that diners love. “Bone-in ribeye and baked potato never disappoints,” one shared. “Great selection of wine and beer. Best titos martini. Finish off with lava cake and coffee.”