5 Best Olive Garden Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the most flavorful and dependable Olive Garden meals worth ordering.

Olive Garden doesn’t get the credit it deserves. The chain sometimes gets side-eye from foodies and critics who slam it for not being nonna-level Italian food, but it’s not trying to be. Olive Garden is cozy, familiar and filling. You know what you’re doing to get a large, good meal at an affordable price. Add in the value and consistent specials and it’s easy to see why the restaurant still has such a loyal following.That’s one reason Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, is a fan of the chain. With so many menu items, it’s hard to choose what to order, but

Buchanan shares her top five must-haves and why you should consider them on your next trip.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo is a go-to for many and it's one of Buchanan's favorites at Olive Garden. "It's rich, creamy and consistent," she raves. "The sauce is thick without being gloopy, and the chicken is always tender. If Alfredo is your thing, this is one of the stronger versions on the menu."

Tour of Italy

You can’t go wrong with the Tour of Italy, especially when you can’t decide on one item. “The Tour of Italy makes sense if you’re in the mood for classic Olive Garden food,” says Buchanan. “You get lasagna, chicken Parmigiana and fettuccine alfredo together, which covers most of what the restaurant is known for.”

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana delivers a comforting, indulgent combination of crispy breaded chicken, tangy marinara sauce and melted cheese that’s always a crowd-pleaser. “This is a solid choice if you want something with red sauce that isn’t overly heavy,” says Buchanan. “The chicken is breaded and topped with sauce and cheese, and it comes with pasta on the side. It’s familiar and usually dependable.”

Lasagna Classico

Olive Garden’s Lasagna Classico is a crave-worthy dish that Buchanan highly recommends. “It’s straightforward and filling with clear layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheese,” she explains. “It doesn’t try to be fancy, but it delivers on taste every time.”

Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

You can’t mention Olive Garden without talking about the chain’s famous soup, salad and breadsticks deal. It’s a big draw that diners love. “This option works when you don’t want a heavy entrée but still want a sit-down meal,” says Buchanan. “Between the soup refills, salad, and breadsticks, it’s easy to make it satisfying without ordering anything else. It’s perfect for lunch or a lighter dinner.”