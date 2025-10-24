7 New Olive Garden Dishes That Could Save You Money on Dinner

Olive Garden portions are famously generous, but some diners find the gigantic portions overwhelming (even while factoring in the use of leftovers). The chain has been paying attention to customers who would prefer smaller portions at lower prices, so a “Lighter Portion Entrées” menu is being tested across 40% of Olive Garden locations with positive feedback, the company announced on a recent earnings call. These new items will not be replacing the original menu items, but will be offered alongside the classics. Here’s what diners can expect.

Chicken Parmigiana

Olive Garden is testing a lighter Chicken Parmigiana for customers to enjoy. The lighter portion entrées are priced between $12.99 and $13.99 depending on market, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Eggplant Parmigiana

A lighter Eggplant Parmigiana is another item on the new menu, which is more affordable than the regular option. “These items, available at dinner and all day during the weekend, still offer abundant portions and come with Olive Garden’s never-ending first course of unlimited breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad,” Darden Restaurants CEO Rick Cardenas said. “… I have confidence in Olive Garden’s initiatives for the year, as well as their five-year roadmap to sustain long-term growth and success.”

Lasagna Classico

Fans can now enjoy the Lasagna Classico at more reasonable portions. “Mine has had it for months. Called a Piccolo portion,” one Redditor said. “Lasagna, 5 chs ziti, chicken parm, fet Alfredo are the ones I remember off the top of my head. It’s pretty popular tbh. Still comes with soup or salad.”

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno

If the Five Cheese Ziti al Forno was a little too much food, the new version will hit the spot. “As a customer, I love this! I wish more restaurants would adapt smaller portion options,” one diner said. “Most restaurants serve portions that are absolutely ridiculously huge. And the leftovers aren’t always great heated up. Or when traveling or so, it’s just not very convenient.”

Cheese Ravioli

The new Cheese Ravioli is still delicious, in a smaller portion and a lower price. “I hope it comes to me soon! They always give you a ton of pasta after you’ve had breadsticks and soup. Seems more balanced this way,” one fan said.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

The famous Spaghetti & Meatballs are being tested in a smaller portion that won’t make you feel tired after eating. “I need this smaller portion menu to come to my town. Haha it may already be here, I haven’t been to OG in about 2 months. My mom is 88 years old and can’t eat this huge portions and she doesn’t like leftovers. We regularly order off of kid menus all over town,” one diner said.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Serving Olive Garden’s rich Fettuccine Alfredo in a smaller, lighter portion is a great idea. “Typically only one person in the group will get it, and it’s really good to recommend to elderly people or kids that are a little too big for the kids menu,” one employee said. “I just don’t mention it or ask what size portion unless they bring it up first.”