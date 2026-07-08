5 Best Frozen Egg Rolls, According to Shoppers

Discover the top-rated supermarket brands that deliver restaurant-quality crunch at home.

Deep fried egg rolls or spring rolls are unbelievably good when cooked fresh at your favorite restaurant, but fans can recreate the experience at home with some very impressive frozen options. From savory pork to veggies and chicken, these egg rolls are crisp on the outside and bursting with delicious flavor on the inside. Asian markets used to be the only place to get even half-decent frozen egg rolls (and they still have the best variety) but there are plenty of excellent brands on regular supermarket shelves these days: Here are five of the best frozen egg rolls, according to shoppers.

Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls

Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls are widely considered to be one of the best frozen egg roll brands you can get. “I have worked at nine Asian restaurants and I’m pretty picky about buying these foods from the grocery store. These egg rolls are the closest I’ve ever had to the ones I’ve seen made again and again,” one Walmart shopper said.

Chung’s Vegetable Egg Rolls

Chung’s Vegetable Egg Rolls are outstanding, fans say. “Chungs little mini veggie egg rolls are legit amazing. I love a pork egg roll but the veg are the best I’ve ever made at home,” one Redditor said.

Minh Pork Egg Rolls

Minh Pork Egg Rolls are another fan-favorite egg roll shoppers swear by. “Anyone old enough to remember and love the old Chinese Egg Rolls that were the size of current Pizza Rolls will love these as well!” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “These are quite possibly, THE BEST Egg Rolls ever! The outside is crispy but not dried out and the filling is delicious!”

Trader Joe’s Chicken Spring Rolls

Trader Joe’s Chicken Spring Rolls are fantastic (the veggie version is also great). “Pan fry these in coconut oil until thoroughly crispy & serve with sriracha. Heavenly!” one shopper said.

Great Value White Meat Chicken Egg Rolls

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Great Value White Meat Chicken Egg Rolls are impressive for the low price, fans say. “I wanted Chinese one day but did not want to drive to the diner. Bought a box of these based on reviews, and man o man. I LOVE THESE,” one Walmart shopper raved. “I heated the oven, got them toasty and crunchy and my Chinese desire was satisfied.”