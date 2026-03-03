6 Best Orders at The Capital Grille, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the best steaks, seafood, and sides to order.

If you’re going to splurge on a nice steak dinner, it has to be worth every bite — and The Capital Grille delivers an elevated steakhouse experience with timeless classics and standout dishes that justify the price. From perfectly prepared prime steaks to indulgent sides and refined seafood, everything on the menu is crave-worthy. With so many options, it’s not easy to choose, so Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite orders. Here are the top six must-try dishes.

​​

10-Ounce Filet Mignon

You can never go wrong with a filet mignon, but the one at The Capital Grille truly wows thanks to its melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The filet is tender and evenly cooked, with simple seasoning that lets the beef stand out,” she says. “It cuts easily and doesn’t need much added to it. It’s one of the more consistent steaks on the menu.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye

The Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye is the chain’s signature steak, seasoned with an exclusive porcini rub and 15-year-aged balsamic. Buchanan says it never disappoints. “The porcini rub adds an earthy layer without overpowering the steak. It brings something different to the plate while still keeping the focus on the beef.”

Lobster Mac and Cheese

The Capital Grille might be known for its fresh seafood and high-quality meat, but the sides, like the Lobster Mac and Cheese, are equally impressive. “The sauce is creamy and coats the pasta evenly,” Buchanan explains. “The lobster pieces add texture and richness without making it overly heavy.”

Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon

The Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon is a delicious option that Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, highly recommends. “Its steakhouse-level grilling delivers salmon with a flavorful citrus char and tender interior.”

Lobster

Whether you’re in the mood for an unforgettable soup, salad, appetizer, or main dish, lobster at The Capital Grille is mouthwatering and can’t be missed, according to Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy. “They offer it in so many forms — from chilled platters and bisque to risotto, lobster salad, and beautifully butter-poached tails,” she explains. “The quality is reliable, the preparation is thoughtful, and the service experience makes it feel like a true occasion rather than just another chain dinner, especially with their carefully curated wine list that makes pairing something delicious easy.”

Creamed Spinach

Another side that’s a must for the table is the Creamed Spinach, which is the chain’s original recipe. “It’s smooth and well-seasoned,” explains Buchanan. “It adds balance to a steak-heavy meal and doesn’t feel watery or overly thick.”