7 Best Orders at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, According to Chefs

A culinary expert shares the seven must-order dishes at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar stands out from many chain restaurants because it aims to deliver a fine-dining steakhouse experience with high-quality beef, an extensive wine program and impeccable service. It’s a place for celebrations, indulgent meals and an unforgettable experience.

According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, “Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse consistently delivers a true steakhouse experience, focusing on premium ingredients, precise cooking, and thoughtful presentation.” He explains, “I love it because they respect the fundamentals of great beef and seafood while still offering elevated dishes that feel special every time you visit.”

To help order the best of the best, Chef Dennis reveals the top seven items at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse that you can’t miss.

Burrata with Prosciutto

Chef Dennis is a huge fan of burrata and really particular about ordering the cheese out, but Fleming’s Burrata with Prosciutto gets his stamp of approval.

“Fleming’s pairs the creamy yet delicate burrata cheese beautifully with silky prosciutto that adds just the right touch of salt,” he says. “It’s a simple combination, but when the ingredients are high quality, simplicity becomes elegance.”

Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip

The Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip is a luxurious cut and is considered the most highly graded type of beef in the world because it’s raised and graded under strict Japanese guidelines. It’s rare and premium, often served in small portions and worth splurging for.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Japanese A5 Wagyu is all about marbling, and when it’s handled properly, it practically melts on your tongue,” explains Chef Dennis. “I appreciate how Fleming’s treats it with restraint, allowing the richness and depth of flavor to shine without unnecessary distractions.”

Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad is simply made with bacon, Campari tomatoes, red onion, Danish blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and balsamic glaze, but according to Chef Dennis, it’s remarkable.

“A proper wedge salad needs crisp iceberg, bold blue cheese, and balanced toppings, and Fleming’s executes it with precision,” he explains. “I love it because it delivers that classic steakhouse crunch and creaminess that sets up the meal perfectly.”

Bone-In Filet Mignon

The Bone-In Filet Mignon combines the exceptional tenderness of filet mignon with the extra flavor that comes from cooking meat on the bone. It’s a must-try at Fleming’s, says Chef Dennis.

“The bone-in filet offers the tenderness you expect from filet with an extra boost of flavor from cooking on the bone,” he says. “When it’s seared correctly and rested properly, you get a steak that’s buttery, juicy, and deeply satisfying.”

Truffle-Poached Lobster & Caviar

The Truffle-Poached Lobster & Caviar is an enhancement that instantly elevates your steak experience. It’s the ideal mix of luxurious ingredients, delicate cooking technique, and rich, layered flavors, making it one of the most decadent items on the menu.

“This dish is pure indulgence, combining sweet, tender lobster with the earthy aroma of truffle and the briny pop of caviar,” says Chef Dennis. “I love how it layers luxury flavors while still keeping the lobster front and center.”

36-Hour Braised Short Rib

Under Chef’s Signature Series on the menu, you’ll find a 36-Hour Braised Short Rib that’s served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, port wine demi-glace and parsley-lemon gremolata. It’s showstopping, according to Chef Dennis.

“When you braise short ribs low and slow for that long, the result should be fork-tender and packed with deep, developed flavor,” he explains. “Fleming’s delivers that rich, comforting texture that makes every bite feel like it’s been crafted with patience and care.”

Crème Brûlée

With so many impressive dishes, it’s not easy to save room for dessert. But if you did, you must order the Crème Brûlée.

“A great crème brûlée is all about contrast, from the crisp caramelized sugar topping to the silky custard beneath,” says Chef Dennis. “I love cracking into that golden crust and getting that smooth vanilla richness in the same spoonful.”