5 Best Miller’s Ale House Dishes, According to Chefs

A culinary expert shares his top five must-have dishes from the casual sports bar.

Miller’s Ale House is a fun, casual vibe that’s always a good time. Whether you’re there to catch a game on one of their 60 TVs, catch up with friends, or enjoy a low-key meal, the sports bar doesn’t disappoint.

“Miller’s Ale House consistently delivers bold flavors, generous portions, and a menu that truly has something for everyone,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

“I love it because it combines the energy of a great neighborhood sports bar with food that’s executed with care, making it a place you can count on whether you’re grabbing appetizers or sitting down for a full meal.”

The classic American-fare menu is quite expansive, so to help narrow down the countless choices, Chef Dennis shares his top five must-haves.

Zingers

At Miller’s Ale House, Zingers are like chicken tenders, but customizable. You can choose your own sauce. It’s one of Chef Dennis’ favorite things on the menu.

“Miller’s Ale House Zingers check the boxes of what great bar food should be,” he says. “They’re crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and tossed in bold, flavorful sauces. I love them because they’re consistently cooked right and deliver that perfect balance of crunch and tenderness every time.”

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp is a new item that’s getting a lot of attention for good reason.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Boom Boom Shrimp brings the heat with crispy fried shrimp coated in a creamy, spicy sauce that hits all the right notes,” says Chef Dennis. “I love how the crunch plays against the kick of the sauce, making it an addictive starter that’s hard to share.”

Brunch Burger

The Brunch Burger features a juicy beef patty, peppered bacon, fried egg, melted white American cheese and creamy red chili sauce and a side of fries. If you want something unforgettable, the Brunch Burger is it.

“The Brunch Burger layers savory beef with breakfast favorites, creating a hearty, flavor-packed bite,” Chef Dennis explains. “I’m a fan because it combines two comfort food classics into one satisfying burger that’s rich, indulgent, and cooked with real attention to flavor balance.”

Slow-Roasted Prime Rib French Dip

The Slow-Roasted Prime Rib French Dip is now available every day and it’s perfection, says Chef Dennis.

“A great French dip starts with tender, thinly sliced beef and a rich au jus, and this one delivers on both,” he says. “I love the way the slow-roasted prime rib stays juicy, especially when dipped into that deeply savory broth.”

Cajun Chicken Pasta

The Cajun Chicken Pasta is a flavor-packed meal that Chef Dennis raves about.

“The Cajun Chicken Pasta brings bold seasoning and creamy sauce together with perfectly cooked pasta for a dish that’s both comforting and flavorful,” he says. “I appreciate how the Cajun spice adds just enough heat to keep every bite interesting without overpowering the dish.”