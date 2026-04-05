7 Best Orders at Mission BBQ, According to Chefs

Discover the seven dishes and sides chefs recommend ordering at Mission BBQ.

Nothing says American quite like good BBQ. Whether it’s ribs, pulled pork, brisket, or chicken on the grill, at its core, BBQ is all about smoky, slow-cooked meats with rich, tangy, or sweet sauces that’s appealing. And one of the best spots to go for consistently impressive meals is Mission BBQ.

The chain combines classic, slow-smoked BBQ with a patriotic, community-focused atmosphere where military, first responders, and veterans are honored, and is one of those places that “gets barbecue right while honoring the traditions behind it,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

He explains, “What really sets them apart for me is how they honor our veterans and first responders, even pausing each day to play the National Anthem, creating a place where great barbecue and heartfelt patriotism come together.”

There’s not a mediocre item on the menu, but with so many wow-factor options, it’s hard to choose, so Chef Dennis shares his seven favorites.

Brisket

Mission BBQ offers so many delicious meat choices, but the brisket is a must-have for Chef Dennis.

“Mission BBQ’s brisket is everything good brisket should be—slow-smoked, tender, and packed with rich, smoky flavor,” he says. “Each slice has that perfect balance of bark and juicy meat that barbecue lovers appreciate.”

Meat Sampler

Since everything at Mission BBQ is so tasty, the Meat Sampler is a nice option. You get a choice of three meats like sausage, pulled pork and brisket.

“When you can’t decide on just one meat, the sampler is the way to go,” says Chef Dennis. “It lets you enjoy a little bit of everything, making it the perfect plate for anyone who wants to experience the full range of Mission BBQ’s smoky goodness.”

Baby Back Ribs

If you love ribs, you have to try Mission BBQ’s Baby Back Ribs. According to Chef Dennis, they’re perfection.

“These baby back ribs are tender, flavorful, and cooked low and slow until they’re just about falling off the bone,” he says. “A brush of their barbecue sauce brings everything together for a classic rib experience.”

Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Pulled Pork Sandwich is flavorful and melt-in-your-mouth scrumptious.

“The pulled pork sandwich is piled high with juicy, slow-smoked pork that’s full of deep barbecue flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “Add a little sauce and a soft bun, and you’ve got a sandwich that’s simple, satisfying, and downright delicious.”

Maggie’s Mac and Cheese

Maggie’s Mac and Cheese is named after the founder’s daughter and is a must-try side.

“Maggie’s Mac and Cheese is creamy, comforting, and exactly the kind of side dish great barbecue deserves. It’s rich, cheesy, and always a favorite on the table,” Chef Dennis says.

Baked Beans with Brisket

Baked beans and BBQ go together effortlessly, but baked beans with chunks of brisket take the pairing to the next level.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These baked beans are sweet, smoky, and hearty with plenty of flavor in every spoonful,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re the perfect classic barbecue side to round out a plate of smoked meats.”

Kickin’ Collard Greens

Kickin’ Collard Greens are another popular side that’s worthy of the social media buzz. The unique flavor is a hit!

“The Kickin’ Collard Greens bring a bold, savory flavor that balances out the richness of the barbecue,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re slow-cooked, well-seasoned, and a great way to add a little Southern soul to your meal.”