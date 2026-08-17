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7 Best Orders at Panda Express, According to Diners

Fact-Checked
Fans share the most delicious dishes to order at this popular chain.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 17, 2026

Panda Express has been the largest fast-food Chinese chain for over 40 years, serving crowd-pleasing Chinese American dishes to the masses. Located in malls, airports, and standalone locations, diners love the variety of options and the affordable prices. What are the most beloved items? Here are the 7 best orders at Panda Express, according to diners.

Original Orange Chicken

Panda Express

Panda Express’ Original Orange Chicken is the chain’s trademark dish: iconic, sweet and spicy, and crispy. “Something about that orange chicken wakes me up from my sleep and brings me to its rescue, just to be devoured by a hungry man. I’ve tried to go without it, but I always lose,” says a Redditor. “Orange Chicken. Truly the best orange chicken flavor out there. Only reason to go to panda,” another says.

Beijing Beef

Panda Express

The Beijing Beef, with crispy beef and sweet peppers, is another popular option. “It’s so crunchy and delicious,” a Redditor says. “The best,” another agrees.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Panda Express

The Grilled Teriyaki Chicken is a healthy seared chicken breast that diners love. “The grilled teriyaki feels the best since it’s ‘real” meat,’ one says. “It’s also a lot healthier than the best tasting(orange chicken imo) while still being tasty and very tender when I get it. It’s also not sweet which I like since a lot of their entrees I like the most tend to be sweet,” another adds.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Panda Express

The Honey Walnut Shrimp, an upgrade item, features tempura shrimp and glazed walnuts. “I think it’s well worth the upcharge!” a Redditor says. “I don’t even mind the extra cost, especially when the shrimp is perfectly crispy & the walnuts are wholly candied,” another said. “It’s always delicious!” a third added.

Kung Pao Chicken

Panda Express

You also can’t go wrong with the Kung Pao Chicken, which comes with a kick. “Surprisingly spicy for Americanized Chinese fast food,” a person says. “I’m partial to Kung Pao Chicken myself. Paired with the chow mein noodles is my favorite dish at Panda,” agrees another.

Sweet Fire Chicken

Panda Express

The Sweet Fire Chicken, a limited offering, features crispy white-meat chicken, red bell peppers, onions, and pineapples tossed in a sweet chili sauce. “This one. The pineapple and red peppers going ham with the chicken. Specially with white rice,” a Redditor says

Chow Mein and Fried Rice

Panda Express

Chow mein, wok-seared stir-fry noodles, are a popular side. It features stir-fried wheat noodles tossed with fresh celery, onions, and shredded cabbage in a savory soy and oyster sauce blend. Diners love its smoky, wok-charred flavor. As for the fried rice, diners note that it’s mild, which makes it a perfect pairing with all the entrees.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah

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