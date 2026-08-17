Fans share the most delicious dishes to order at this popular chain.

Panda Express has been the largest fast-food Chinese chain for over 40 years, serving crowd-pleasing Chinese American dishes to the masses. Located in malls, airports, and standalone locations, diners love the variety of options and the affordable prices. What are the most beloved items? Here are the 7 best orders at Panda Express, according to diners.

Original Orange Chicken

Panda Express’ Original Orange Chicken is the chain’s trademark dish: iconic, sweet and spicy, and crispy. “Something about that orange chicken wakes me up from my sleep and brings me to its rescue, just to be devoured by a hungry man. I’ve tried to go without it, but I always lose,” says a Redditor. “Orange Chicken. Truly the best orange chicken flavor out there. Only reason to go to panda,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beijing Beef

The Beijing Beef, with crispy beef and sweet peppers, is another popular option. “It’s so crunchy and delicious,” a Redditor says. “The best,” another agrees.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

The Grilled Teriyaki Chicken is a healthy seared chicken breast that diners love. “The grilled teriyaki feels the best since it’s ‘real” meat,’ one says. “It’s also a lot healthier than the best tasting(orange chicken imo) while still being tasty and very tender when I get it. It’s also not sweet which I like since a lot of their entrees I like the most tend to be sweet,” another adds.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

The Honey Walnut Shrimp, an upgrade item, features tempura shrimp and glazed walnuts. “I think it’s well worth the upcharge!” a Redditor says. “I don’t even mind the extra cost, especially when the shrimp is perfectly crispy & the walnuts are wholly candied,” another said. “It’s always delicious!” a third added.

Kung Pao Chicken

You also can’t go wrong with the Kung Pao Chicken, which comes with a kick. “Surprisingly spicy for Americanized Chinese fast food,” a person says. “I’m partial to Kung Pao Chicken myself. Paired with the chow mein noodles is my favorite dish at Panda,” agrees another.

Sweet Fire Chicken

The Sweet Fire Chicken, a limited offering, features crispy white-meat chicken, red bell peppers, onions, and pineapples tossed in a sweet chili sauce. “This one. The pineapple and red peppers going ham with the chicken. Specially with white rice,” a Redditor says

Chow Mein and Fried Rice

Chow mein, wok-seared stir-fry noodles, are a popular side. It features stir-fried wheat noodles tossed with fresh celery, onions, and shredded cabbage in a savory soy and oyster sauce blend. Diners love its smoky, wok-charred flavor. As for the fried rice, diners note that it’s mild, which makes it a perfect pairing with all the entrees.