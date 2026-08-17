7 Best Orders at Panda Express, According to Diners
Panda Express has been the largest fast-food Chinese chain for over 40 years, serving crowd-pleasing Chinese American dishes to the masses. Located in malls, airports, and standalone locations, diners love the variety of options and the affordable prices. What are the most beloved items? Here are the 7 best orders at Panda Express, according to diners.
Original Orange Chicken
Panda Express’ Original Orange Chicken is the chain’s trademark dish: iconic, sweet and spicy, and crispy. “Something about that orange chicken wakes me up from my sleep and brings me to its rescue, just to be devoured by a hungry man. I’ve tried to go without it, but I always lose,” says a Redditor. “Orange Chicken. Truly the best orange chicken flavor out there. Only reason to go to panda,” another says.
Beijing Beef
The Beijing Beef, with crispy beef and sweet peppers, is another popular option. “It’s so crunchy and delicious,” a Redditor says. “The best,” another agrees.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
The Grilled Teriyaki Chicken is a healthy seared chicken breast that diners love. “The grilled teriyaki feels the best since it’s ‘real” meat,’ one says. “It’s also a lot healthier than the best tasting(orange chicken imo) while still being tasty and very tender when I get it. It’s also not sweet which I like since a lot of their entrees I like the most tend to be sweet,” another adds.
Honey Walnut Shrimp
The Honey Walnut Shrimp, an upgrade item, features tempura shrimp and glazed walnuts. “I think it’s well worth the upcharge!” a Redditor says. “I don’t even mind the extra cost, especially when the shrimp is perfectly crispy & the walnuts are wholly candied,” another said. “It’s always delicious!” a third added.
Kung Pao Chicken
You also can’t go wrong with the Kung Pao Chicken, which comes with a kick. “Surprisingly spicy for Americanized Chinese fast food,” a person says. “I’m partial to Kung Pao Chicken myself. Paired with the chow mein noodles is my favorite dish at Panda,” agrees another.
Sweet Fire Chicken
The Sweet Fire Chicken, a limited offering, features crispy white-meat chicken, red bell peppers, onions, and pineapples tossed in a sweet chili sauce. “This one. The pineapple and red peppers going ham with the chicken. Specially with white rice,” a Redditor says
Chow Mein and Fried Rice
Chow mein, wok-seared stir-fry noodles, are a popular side. It features stir-fried wheat noodles tossed with fresh celery, onions, and shredded cabbage in a savory soy and oyster sauce blend. Diners love its smoky, wok-charred flavor. As for the fried rice, diners note that it’s mild, which makes it a perfect pairing with all the entrees.