4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Shrimp and Spicy Remoulade

These chains serve golden-fried seafood with flavorful, zesty Cajun dipping sauce.

Fried shrimp and remoulade is a classic meal or snack at many Southern and Cajun restaurants, perfect for those who like a little heat with their seafood. This French-Creole style spicy condiment is popular for being the savory, more spicy cousin to classic tartar sauce commonly served in restaurants, and every bit as delicious, if not more. If you’re craving really good remoulade with your golden-fried shrimp, here are four chains to add to your list.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hank’s Oyster Bar has a Cayenne Remoulade on the menu to pair with the Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari and the Shrimp Po’Boy Sandwich, which is also served with Old Bay Fries. “They did not skimp out on the shrimp…lots of shrimp making it one of the better po boy sandwiches I’ve had,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has a Fried Shrimp Platter on the menu, made with hushpuppies, french fries, and coleslaw, which comes with remoulade on the side. There’s also a Fried Shrimp Po’Boy and a BBQ Shrimp Po’Boy (New Orleans Style Barbecued Shrimp in a Peppery Butter Sauce) for those who like even more heat.

BB’s Tex-Orleans

BB’s Tex-Orleans has a spicy Chipotle Remoulade to enjoy with the Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp basket and the Bedtime in The Bayou Po’Boy, made with BB’s signature fried Gulf shrimp. Diners who want to take advantage of the Lunch and Early Dining menu will love the Fried Fish Fillet & 3 Shrimp plate served with hush puppies, coleslaw, and choice of fries or red beans and rice.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House diners can get delicious remoulade sauce with menu items like the Fried Shrimp Platter and the Fried Shrimp Po-boy. “I got the shrimp and oyster Poboy sandwich and that was delicious. Oysters were bomb of course. Basically everything I tried was a step above everything I tried before,” one diner shared.