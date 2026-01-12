5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Fans say these chain restaurants serve pastrami sandwiches loaded with flavor and tender meat.

Pastrami is a deli delicacy. What is it, exactly? Pastrami is a cured and smoked meat, usually made from beef brisket that is brined, coated in a spice rub (often with black pepper and coriander), smoked it, and then steamed. The result is a super tender and tasty meat that is even better when heated, sliced, topped with melted cheese, and served in a sandwich between two slices of fresh bread. Fact: You are going to get the best pastrami sandwiches at your local Jewish deli. However, if you can’t make it to one, there are some chains that make pastrami sandwiches worth feasting on. Here are 5 fast food chains fans say have the best pastrami sandwiches.

The Hat

The Hat, which opened in Alhambra, California, as a small roadside stand specializing in Pastrami Dip Sandwiches, specializes in making “world famous pastrami” sandwiches. The Pastrami Dip, $12.60, is their most famed sandwich. Customers report that the meat portion size is generous and the pastrami is exceptionally tasty.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli’s The New Yorker is a popular order with customers. It features Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, and Spicy Brown Mustard on Marbled Rye. One diner maintains it is “delicious,” adding “they make each sandwich to order including slicing the meat.”

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen

If you want a kosher sandwich, head to Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen. The smaller chain has a traditional pastrami and a lean version. The pastrami is “delicious,” a Yelper says. The sandwich is “MASSIVE,” another says. “The sandwich has enough meat in it that I brought it home and made 2 sandwiches out of it.”

Capriotti’s Pastrami

Capriotti’s Pastrami is legendary, and the name of its popular sandwich says it all. The Capastrami Sandwich is basically a pastrami Reuben, loaded with hot pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, crunchy coleslaw, and zesty Russian dressing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Togo’s Pastrami

Togo’s offers a few options for pastrami lovers, each featuring the classic meat. The #9 Hot Pastrami features 1/4 lb. of West Coast pastrami with yellow mustard served TOGO’S Style. The #10 Pastrami Reuben has 1/4 lb. of hot pastrami with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island, while #32 Pepper Jack Melt, has 1/4 lb. of hot pastrami, pepper jack cheese, sliced peperonci & 1000 Island.