Costco Just Got a Famous Deli Staple for the First Time

Costco is the best place on the planet to do grocery shopping because the warehouse consistently partners with the best brands, restaurants, and suppliers. Every time I walk into the store or shop on their website, I am always impressed with the latest products on their shelves and brand collaborations. This week, I learned that Costco recently teamed up with one of the most famous delis on the planet and is carrying an exclusive product perfect your your St. Patrick's Day celebration. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting food news.

First-Ever Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack

Carnegie Deli is launching its first-ever Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack exclusively in stores at select Costco locations across the northeast, just in time for the corned beef-centric holiday. It includes pre-sliced corned beef, cured and simmered until juicy and tender, and the deli's signature New York Pastrami, brined, seasoned, and smoked using a secret family recipe.

The 1.5 lb pack will retail for $17.99 and will be available at 50 Costco locations across CT, DC, MD, ME, NJ, NY, and PA.

"Incredibly Excited"

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Costco to bring our iconic corned beef and pastrami to their members," CEO of Carnegie Deli, Sarri Harper, shares in a press release. "This partnership allows us to share the authentic Carnegie Deli experience with a wider audience and introduce new customers to the flavors that have made us a New York institution. We believe Costco members will appreciate the quality, convenience, and value of this exclusive combo pack."

Costco Just Marked Down This Delicious Product to 97¢: 'I'll Take 12, Please"

"Woody Allen in a Box"

Carnegie Deli recently shared the news on Instagram. "New Product Alert ‼️ @costco has officially dropped Carnegie Deli's pastrami and corned beef combo pack at it's Northeast locations!" they wrote, adding that preparation is easy, "just heat, serve, and enjoy."

"A Woody Allen in a box. I MUST have this product in the west!" one follower commented. "the best pastrami in the game🙌🙏❤️," Real Housewives husband Josh Taekman added.

Founded in New York City in 1937

If you aren't familiar with Carnegie Deli, it was founded in New York City in 1937 and is a cultural icon, favored by celebrities, and featured in many movies about the Big Apple. As for the reference to Woody Allen, it was one of the actor's go-to spots when he was struggling early on in his career. There is even a pastrami and corned beef sandwich named after him. "I used to eat at the Carnegie long before I became a comedian because the food was delicious, and in those days, I had no fear of eating corned beef, pastrami or any other things that now I feel would destroy my life," he told The Post about the Big Apple landmark, which served up its last meal in 2016. "It was a great place to sit around and talk with other comedy writers," Allen said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't Forget These 'Secret Steals'

Savvy Costco shoppers know the warehouse chain offers great bulk deals, but some products stand out as secret steals that provide exceptional value. Members rave about the Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend, Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Oatmeal, and Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa as budget-friendly pantry staples. Prescription and OTC medications at Costco also save shoppers significant money, including pet meds and allergy pills. Other standout deals include JIF Peanut Butter, Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter, and Orvis Men's Flannel Shirts, which are a fraction of their usual retail price. These items prove that savvy Costco members can score unbeatable bargains—if they know where to look.