5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheeseburgers, According to Burger Fans

A good cheeseburger is one of the most simple things to make, and yet so much can go wrong—bad meat, bread, or cheese can ruin this staple American classic and make it not worth eating. Whether you favor a smashburger or a traditionally grilled burger, many restaurants serve up delicious options accompanied with the best sides. Here are five restaurant chains with the best cheeseburgers, according to fans.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Fans of Freddy’s delicious cheeseburgers say they are easily the most underrated burgers from all the fast food chains: Each patty is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges, cooked-to-order with your choice of toppings, and cheeseburger connoisseurs can’t get enough. “Freddy’s is great. In my town it’s the best burger you can get and has been for several years,” one “Fredhead” said.

In-N-Out

As a Californian there was no way I was leaving In-N-Out off this list—a Double Double is still one of the best cheeseburgers you can get for a price that cannot be beat. Whether you go with the not-so-secret menu or the simple offerings from the main menu, you’re guaranteed a perfectly-cooked burger served by people who actually seem cheerful. “It’s just a very good burger, at a very reasonable price. The biggest thing they do right is consistency. The burgers and fries taste exactly the same every time, tastes the same since the 80s,” one fan explained.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Here’s one that came out of left field for me—not only does Buffalo Wild Wings do burgers, but they are absolutely exceptional. The All-American Cheeseburger is made with two hand-smashed patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, mayo, challah bun, and served with natural-cut French fries. “Unironically good,” one burger fan said. “I’m not a fan of their wings so I got it once during the lunch special and it’s legit 8.5/10. YMMV by location of course but the one I would go to was fantastic.”

Culver’s

Culver's is raved about by fans for serving up the most delicious, perfectly-cooked cheeseburgers you can get. The Butterburger Cheese is made with fresh, never frozen beef, seared on a grill after you order, topped with real American cheese made in Wisconsin and served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. So far, it could be any restaurant burger, but what sets Culver's apart is the taste, customers say. "Better than Five Guys. Better than In N Out. Culver's is the GOAT," one Redditor said. "It really is better. Culver's has more flavor than either of them. It's almost like they sprinkle a little salt on there and sear it," another agreed.

Chili’s

Chili’s has been serving up consistently superb cheeseburgers for decades. The Big QP Burger is made with two slices of American cheese, diced red onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, and is a fan-favorite menu item. Simple, excellent, and great value. “Been to chilis twice in my life. On my second visit I got the lunch special with the smash burger. It was so incredibly good! I set my expectations way too low,” one fan said.