5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Patty Melt and Fries

These chains serve diner-style patty melts with fries fans keep ordering.

I love a good patty melt. The classic diner sandwich is simple but delicious, usually consisting of a ground beef patty, melted Swiss cheese, and caramelized onions, all grilled between two slices of bread. The only thing that can make it even better? A side of French fries. Where can you ge the most delicious patty melt and fries combo? Here are 5 restaurant chains that nail the duo.

Whataburger

Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, maintains that Whatjaburger’s patty melt is one of the best. “Their patty melt is a beast that is massive, juicy beef patties stacked tall on thick, golden Texas toast, drowned in melty Monterey Jack, crowned with perfectly grilled onions, and drizzled with that creamy, spicy pepper sauce that brings the heat in the best way,” he previously told ETNT. “It’s bold, it’s customizable (jalapeños? bacon? Yes please!), and it screams satisfaction with every massive, dripping bite.” And, the fries are a fast food favorite. “I also LOVE their fries! I am gluten free and in highschool we would ALWAYS go to our local Whata after football games and I would just order a large fry, sometimes two (still do), and happily eat them with my spicy ketchup or jalapeño ranch! I still sometimes go just to get their fries by myself,” a Redditor says.

Culver’s

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Culver’s patty melts are some of the best ever. The Midwestern chain’s Sourdough Melt consists of its trademark ButterBurger topped with naturally aged Wisconsin cheddar and crispy fried red onions on toasted sourdough bread. There is also Wisconsin Swiss Melt, featuring tangy red onions and real Wisconsin Swiss in between two slices of grilled rye bread. “Absolutely one of my faves outside of the burger,” one Redditor says. “Culver’s does it like no one else in the fast food burger biz,” adds another. One Redditor adds that “no other french fry comes close to them. They are always warm, crispy, and perfectly salted. The cheese curds are amazing too but I just can’t begin to get the hate on the perfect crinkle cut fries,” they wrote.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake’s patty melt, the Frisco Melt, is pure “magic,” declares Chef Andrew, with its double-thin, smashed steakburgers smothered in gooey American and Swiss cheese, piled high with caramelized onions, and slathered in their iconic tangy Frisco sauce. “It’s nostalgic diner perfection that hits every craving at once, cheesy, savory, saucy bliss. Late-night legend status unlocked; this one’s worth every second of the wait,” he says. Their shoestring-style fries are also impossible to beat, cooked in 100% all-natural beef tallow.

Sonic Drive-In

The Sonic Patty Melt, a limited-time menu item, features a quarter-pound 100% beef patty, two slices of American cheese, grilled onions, and mayo and mustard, all served on thick Texas toast. Diners praise it for being comforting, flavorful, and cheesy, though it can be greasy. “It was the best thing sonic ever had,” a diner exclaims. Another called it “delicious!” The Groovy Fries are also a treat, “fried thin and golden brown with grooves designed for dipping,” served “hot, crispy, and perfectly salted.” However, many maintain that the tots are where its at. “Tots are always the better choice,” a Redditor says.

Huddle House Patty Melt

The Huddle House Classic Patty Melt features two grilled beef patties, melted American cheese, mayo, and grilled diced onions served on Texas Toast with pickles on the side and is an “American classic,” the chain declares. “It was very tasty and fresh,” writes a Facebooker. Diners also love the fries, sweet potato fries, and tater tots.