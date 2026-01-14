6 Best Pesto Sauce Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these jarred pesto sauces taste fresh, vibrant, and close to homemade.

Jarred pesto sauce is the reason I can have dinner on the table within fifteen minutes—a simple pasta-pesto combo is a quick, convenient, and incredibly convenient meal, especially if you have some precooked protein to add. The jarred pesto has to be pretty close to homemade in terms of fresh flavor, and the ingredients must be simple yet high quality. So which store-bought options are worth stocking up on? Here are six of the best pesto sauce brands, according to shoppers.

DeLallo Simply Pesto® Traditional Basil

DeLallo Simply Pesto® Traditional Basil is a family-favorite sauce I can’t do without—the taste, quality, and ingredients are outstanding and the kids can always tell when we use a different brand. “I buy this pesto by the case because the whole family (even grandchildren!) LOVES it. Pesto Pasta. Pesto on Triscuits. I give it as gifts. This pesto is so good that I THINK I would eat cardboard if it had this pesto on it,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto, calling it just as good as home made. “I used it as a dipping sauce for my rotisserie chicken and cheese burrito and it makes your taste buds go wild. Great stuff. I added a little bit of olive oil & dried Parmesan cheese and it made it pop!” one shared.

La Favorita Genovese Basil Pesto

La Favorita Genovese Basil Pesto is a must-buy for fresh flavor and versatility. “Pizza, pasta, breads, quiche and appetizers! This product adds a fresh flavor! And vegan!” one World Market shopper said.

Sprouts Creamy Basil Pesto

Sprouts Creamy Basil Pesto is delicious with milder flavor than other pesto options. “I love it! Great flavor, I use both the regular version that has a less creamy texture. My chicken pesto came out delicious!” one shopper raved.

Trader Joe’s Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

Trader Joe’s Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto is a big hit with TJ’s shoppers. “This stuff is incredible!!!!” one said. “I tossed it in with some frozen stuffed gnocchi (not from TJ) and did some air fried broccoli on the side. So, so good! It has a nice tang and a good salt balance (although I wouldn’t add more salt to anything you are serving it with without taste-testing first). We will finish it up tonight with the TJ tomato burrata ravioloni.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Italian Basil Pesto

Member’s Mark Italian Basil Pesto is bright, bold, and delicious, shoppers say. “We absolutely love this pesto!” one Sam’s Club member said. “I hope they always carry it but just in case i bought a second jar and froze it in smaller portions. I used to make my own from basil i grew myself but this is just as fresh and soooo much easier. It has a very bright basil flavor with lots of pine nuts and parmesan which is how we like it.”