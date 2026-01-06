3 Pizza Chains With the Best Margherita, According to Chefs

Chefs say these pizza chains serve the best classic Margherita with fresh flavor and balance.

Margherita is a classic hit amongst pizza lovers because it’s simple, but satisfying. Its limited ingredients—tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, and basil—give it a lighter feel, so each bite feels balanced and intentional. Nearly every pizza joint serves the iconic pie, so to find the best chains, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, for her top picks. Here are her favorite three spots for a Margherita pizza.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza’s Margherita stays true to the essentials and expertly combines the ingredients together that complement each other without overpowering. What really sets it apart is the high-heat oven, which gives the crust a light char while keeping the toppings evenly cooked. Buchanan says, “Blaze’s Margherita uses the classic mix of tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil on a thin crust. The high-heat oven gives the crust light char while keeping the toppings balanced.”

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is a dependable option for those who want a simple Margherita that delivers consistency and crunch. According to Buchanan, “MOD’s version keeps things simple with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil on a thin, crisp crust. The sauce has good flavor, and the crust holds up without getting soggy.”

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen has a slightly more refined taste than most fast-casual chain options. It feels closer to a sit-down restaurant experience, offering a polished take on a timeless pizza classic. “CPK’s Margherita leans more traditional, with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil,” says Buchanan. The flavors are well-balanced and feel more refined than most chain options.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Margherita Pizza

To have a standout Margherita pizza, you need more than quality ingredients. A great Margherita is balanced with a top-notch tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and basil with a supportive thin crust that isn't cracker-dry, airy with the right amount of crisp.