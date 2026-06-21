From Chicago classics to national chains, these spots serve standout deep-dish pizza.

For some pizza lovers, the only acceptable kind is a deep-dish. Especially popular in the Midwest in cities like Detroit and Chicago, the carb-heavy pizza style is sometimes so deep that you need a knife and fork to eat it. However, if not cooked properly, deep-dish can be the ultimate disappointment. Where can you get the best deep dish? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best deep dish pizza, according to diners.

Lou Malnati’s

In Chicago, there is an ongoing debate over the best deep-dish, and Lou Malnati’s often comes out on top for its authentic butter crust, so beloved that people have it shipped all over the country. One person has “tried every popular pizza place and still swear by Lou Malnati’s for deep dish,” says a Redditor. “Lou’s is the gold standard. And that butter crust is like crack cocaine,” a second says. “it really is. it’s so delicious,” a third agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giordano’s

Other Chicagoans swear by Giordano’s for its massive stuffed cheese pull. “Giordano’s is my favorite. People will say Lou’s or Pequod’s but they’re wrong,” a Redditor declared. “Giordanos was amazing! It was also the only place I could find with a personal sized Chicago deep dish. Which was nice since I only had one night to eat any of it,” another says. “Giordano’s has a bread like crust and crushed tomato sauce. Giordano’s is actually a stuffed pizza, as there is a thin layer of dough on top that separates the cheese and “toppings” (inside, lol) and the sauce on top,” a third explains.

Jet’s Pizza

If you like a square-shaped Detroit style pizza, go with Jet’s, because “it has that crispy edge,” a Redditor says. “Jets is amazing but be prepared to pay $$,” another adds. “Jet’s for sure brings me back to my youth of the 80’s enjoying a fresh pan pizza in the restaurant,” a third chimes in. “Great pan pizza but he said DEEP dish. Jets pizza is very similar style. Burnt edge and focaccia crust. True deep dish has a sickening amount of cheese like 5ft long cheese pull. You can barely eat two slices,” another says.

Little Caesar’s

If you can’t make it to the Midwest, order up some Little Caesars, a mainstream favorite of pizza lovers. “Little Caesar’s Deep Dish but only when it’s hot,” one Redditor says. “10/10 and usually my go-to at LC,” another adds.

Domino’sl

Domino’s is another major chain that serves up a good deep-dish, according to diners. “Dominos’ handmade pan is the closest I’ve found. Crust isn’t premade, but the first time my friends and I ordered it we were immediately like omg it’s old school Pizza Hut reborn!” one person says. “I like the Dominos pan pizza. It’s probably the only chain pizza that I like right now,” another agrees.