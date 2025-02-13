I Tried 9 Fake Meats and the Best Tasted Just Like the Real Thing

"What's your favorite fake meat?"—It's the question I get most often after revealing I've been a vegetarian for two decades. It may seem odd: someone learns I don't eat beef or chicken or fish and then immediately ask which beef or chicken or fish-like food I enjoy most.

But I get it. If you're going to get a meat alternative recommendation, get it from someone who, over the years, has probably tried them all.

And after all this time, I do sort of think of myself as, if not an expert in, at least an experienced connoisseur of, meat alternatives. I was a vegetarian before it was cool (when the only meat-free foods at most fast food places were French fries), I was a vegetarian when branded faux meat was the hottest thing to hit hip burger restaurants, and I'm still after the meat alternative rush has subsided.

But which is my favorite? It's hard to say.

The truth is that fake meat is hard to judge because there are so many factors to consider. Some people value their animal product alternatives by how much they taste like the real thing; others prefer veggie products that don't seem too "meat-like." Some are eating vegetarian or vegan foods because they're trying to be healthier, so the nutrition panel is key; others don't care if it's ultra-processed, they just want a tasty vegetarian/vegan food that's easy and quick to make.

Plus, fake meats come in all shapes, sizes, and types. Comparing a veggie burger to a plant-based chicken nugget is like comparing apples and oranges—but heartier.

Still, I want to give a good recommendation when asked for my favorite meatless foods. So, I went to the vegetarian/vegan frozen section of my local grocery stores and grabbed as many foods as could fit in my basket. I wanted a good variety of products, ranging from burgers to bacon to wings, and I hoped to get a good representation of the many brands. Yes, of course, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are *impossible* to leave off any faux meat list but I also wanted to taste test the smaller brands that people might not have tried. As I shopped and sampled, I was pleasantly surprised to find that even I, an experienced fake-meat eater, found brands I hadn't tried before.

After lots of sampling and tasting, some input from my omnivore husband, I've finally settled on my top faux meat recommendations. Here are the products I tried, ranked from worst to best.

Abbot's Protein Veggie Burger Classic Smokehouse

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty)

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (1 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 15 g (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Protein : 22 g

As mentioned above, when I was shopping for this taste test, I wanted to include a good range of products: new brands, more established brands, ones I've tried, and ones I haven't. Abbot's Butcher is certainly newer, having started in farmers' markets in Southern California in 2017, and it was a company I wasn't too familiar with. I've tried one of their products before—their take on chorizo—and I was impressed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I'm partial to the brand's packaging as well. The sleek, black box makes it stand out while also looking high-end. Plus, the picture of a delicious-looking burger, takes up almost half the box front.

I was also impressed by the nutrition facts. 22 grams of protein and just 200 calories? Great! This 8oz package of two patties costs $7.29.

The look:

I grilled this patty on the stovetop and it came out looking colorful, a mix of colorful vegetables visible from every angle. While most meat-alternative brands go for a more meaty look, even finding ways to make the product "bleed" like real meat, I can appreciate a "classic veggie burger" look—though it wasn't quite what I was expecting.

The taste:

I went into this tasting with high expectations. After trying the brand's plant-based chorizo just a few months ago, and being impressed, I was looking forward to a similarly hearty, meaty taste.

But boy, was I disappointed. The patty has an odd texture, with vegetables and seeds that seem to be not ground up enough. The result was a hard texture and an unsatisfying mix of tastes.

Jack & Annie's Classic Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 120

Fat : 8 g (1 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 6 g (5 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Protein : 5 g

Jack & Annie's is the newest brand on this list, being founded in 2020.

Jackfruit is a staple in southeast Asia and it has a meaty texture when cooked just right and it's packed with nutrients. I used to keep dried jackfruit in my car for a rush-hour snack and I remember sampling a lot of jackfruit from vegan restaurants that tasted like pulled pork.

So, I was excited to try this brand. And while Jack & Annie's has lots of products, including chicken, sausage links, and breakfast sandwiches, my local grocery store only had these burgers in stock… so I didn't have to think too hard about which item to try. This 9 oz box of four burgers cost $4.99.

The look:

I'll admit that this burger has an underwhelming appearance. They're thin and dark, without much texture. When I tucked on into a bun, the patty almost disappeared.

The taste:

With an unexciting look, I was surprised: the flavor was actually great. It's flavorful and juicy—but I was bothered by the thinness of the patty. When I bit into my burger, it seemed like I was getting all bun.

Jackfruit can have a pull-apart, meaty texture, and while I suspect other Jack & Annie's products, like the nuggets and wings, use this texture to their advantage, this burger is simply too thin and dense. My husband tasted this burger and had a similar reaction: he said the patty has a good flavor, but if you bite into the burger too fast—you'll miss it.

Overall, I thought this burger was 'just okay' and I was left wishing I'd tried a different Jack & Annie's product.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : (Per 5 Pieces)

Calories : 240

Fat : 12 g (1.5 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 19 g (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Protein : 13 g

Impossible Foods launched its first product, the Impossible Burger, back in 2016. The brand soon branched out into other faux-beef products, including sausage, pork, and more. They became a serious competitor to the vegan brand Beyond Meat, and various Impossible Foods were served at major restaurant chains including Burger King, Red Robin, Fatburger, White Castle, and Starbucks.

Of course, Impossible Foods has so many products that I could dedicate a whole day (or two) to trying each one. At first, I wanted to include the Impossible Burger on this list, after all, it was their flagship product—but perhaps this was too obvious a choice. I wanted to pick a food that was a good representative of the brand, but one that people might not have tried before. I settled on a favorite in my household: the Impossible Chicken Nuggets.

It's worth noting that the Impossible packaging recently got a re-vamp, going from a white and teal bag to a bold red design. While the old look suggested "fresh" and "healthful" the new style seems to say "Hey! We're bold!" I think the new chicken nugget bag looks fine but it took me an embarrassingly long time to identify the brand in the frozen aisle. I spent $8.49 on this 13.5 oz bag.

The look:

I've heated these nuggets many times, as they're a hit with both my pre-schooler and toddler. I usually like to cook these nuggets in the toaster oven, but this time I used the oven method. The nuggets came out looking great, as usual, with a warm color and a crumbly exterior.

While they're slightly darker than a traditional meat nugget, so might not pass for real meat, they're similar to fast-food nuggets in size and shape.

The taste:

I love the crispy, crumbly breading on these nuggets. They have a nice rich flavor and make an audible crackle with every bite. Meanwhile, the inside is soft and tender. The nuggets have a nice, but uncomplicated flavor, resembling authentic chicken nuggets aimed at children, rather than the spicy or daring chicken flavors an adult might expect in a restaurant.

Does it taste like chicken? Not particularly. But the flavor is good, the texture is nice, and overall, it makes for a good snack or quick meal.

MorningStar Farms Bacon Strips

Nutrition : (Per 2 Strips)

Calories : 60

Fat : 4.5 g (.5 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 2 g (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 2 g

Over the past decade or so, plenty of new plant-based companies have entered the market. But MorningStar is a tried and true brand with roots stretching back to 1974. My mom introduced me to the brand when I was a kid, explaining this was the company she depended on during her own vegetarian years.

I think it's important to note, though, that this brand wasn't vegan (it used to include eggs in its recipes) until just a couple of years ago. So, if you've only been looking at vegan foods, these might not have been on your radar.

This 5.25 oz package cost $5.49.

The look:

Once again, I've been eating and enjoying MorningStar bacon since I was a kid, but I'll be the first to admit: they don't look like bacon. These strips are bacon-shaped, sure, but they lack the rippling shape of a traditional piece of bacon. The color is off too.

These have clearly distinguishable pink and white lines running down the strip, which make it resemble uncooked meat, but when comparing cooked bacon to the cooked MorningStar Farms version, no one would be fooled.

The taste:

Okay, okay, I can rag on these strips' look all day, but there's something so satisfying about the taste. They're salty, with a crunchy texture on pieces that cooked a little longer, and a slightly tender feel on pieces that cooked slightly less. Together, it works.

These don't taste like bacon at all, but I think that's okay. They're good in their own right.

I should note that my four-year-old loves, and I mean, loves these. She requests them all the time. Meanwhile, my husband won't touch them. He says he prefers regular bacon (extra crispy, thank you very much), and isn't even vaguely interested in these vegan strips.

So, I think this faux bacon is one of those things that people either love or hate, and I think it's a difference of expectation: if someone is expecting bacon, they'll be disappointed. If they're expecting MorningStar's tasty, yet unique, flavor, they'll be thrilled.

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Filets

Gardein is another meatless brand that's been around a while. They were founded in 2003 and have a long list of products, from fake beef to faux fish to plant-based soups and chillis. I've had a lot of Gardein products over the years but I don't remember trying their chicken filets.

Sure, these probably aren't the healthiest faux meat in the world, with 810 mg of sodium, but I can appreciate the impressive 23 g of protein.

I got this 15 oz bag of three for $8.59.

The look:

These filets look good: they're thick with a golden breading, and when I cut into the faux chicken, it looked white and meaty. So far, I was impressed.

The taste:

While I do like Impossible's chicken nuggets, I think Gardein's chicken is how poultry alternatives should taste. They're tender and juicy, with a nice flavor. Both my husband and I tried this and we agreed, it was pretty good.

Once again, I don't think they'd be mistaken for real meat, but that's not a deal breaker in my book.

Omni Foods Lion's Mane Mushroom Steak

Omni Foods has the distinction of being the only brand on this list that I'd not only never tried, but also never heard of. This Hong Kong-based company, founded in 2018, offers a variety of products like plant-based seafood and bao.

Still, I found the company's Lion's Mane Mushroom Steak at my local grocery store and was intrigued. The picture on the packaging looked just like pieces of steak, plus, I was impressed by the ingredients. This faux steak features just mushrooms, some seasonings, yeast extract, and beet powder for color. It's a far cry from the more processed fake meats on this list, and I was excited to try this healthful alternative.

The look:

Honestly, I had to check the box a couple of times. "These are, in fact, vegan, right?" I asked my husband as I cooked them on the stovetop. They have a pinking color with dark edges that resemble charred steak. But they are, indeed, mushrooms. (I checked the box three times.)

The taste:

While these look just like steak, they taste like, well, mushrooms. The seasonings make the faux steak pieces seem heartier but it's undeniably a mushroom. And, unfortunately, I may not be the target market for these as I'm not a huge fan of mushrooms. Still, I can appreciate these mushrooms, which are soft and tender, with good flavor. Overall, I was impressed with the product for its simple ingredients, low calories, and natural taste.

I think these would be great in a sandwich or a soup—and if I liked mushrooms more, I'd probably eat this every day.

Beyond Meatballs

Nutrition : (Per 5 Meatballs)

Calories : 290

Fat : 21 g (7 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 9 g (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 19 g

Beyond Meat sold its first pea protein-based burger into Whole Foods back in 2013. Customer feedback was positive, sales exploded, and soon, it became one of the top plant-based protein brands in the world. If you lived through the late teens and haven't heard of them, I'm shocked.

But lately, Beyond Meat's popularity, and sales, have been sliding. They lost their partnerships with Dunkin' and California-based chain Del Taco, with Carl's Jr. scaling back their Beyond offerings. In the second quarter of 2024, Beyond Meat's revenue was down 8.8% (however, they perked back up 7.6% by the third quarter).

Still, I've always liked Beyond's products and their range. Their menu is expansive, offering plant-based burgers, sausages, chicken, steak, and more. This is good news for those looking for a meat alternative—but bad news for me as I tried to decide which Beyond product to taste test.

Like with Impossible Foods, I didn't want to taste test the traditional burger, so I ended up selecting a lesser-known Beyond product: the Beyond Meatballs. I've had these before, but they aren't a typical find in my household. I got this package of 12 meatballs for $6.39.

The look:

What can I say? These veggie meatballs look like… veggie meatballs. They're round, brown, and look an awful lot like bits of Beyond Burger rolled up into spheres.

Still, I cooked these on the stovetop and I was impressed that, while they seemed soft and malleable, they stayed round and well-formed during the cooking process. Plus, I think they ended up with a nice color. I also like the size of these: They're not too big, but also not so small that they'll get lost in a pasta dish.

The taste:

The Beyond Meatballs have a similar, but not identical, recipe to the burgers, which makes sense because I find they taste a lot alike. The texture of these meatballs is great: moist and consistent throughout. Meanwhile, the flavor is hearty with a good amount of seasoning—but not in a way that's overpowering.

I had these meatballs with a plate of classic spaghetti with marinara and I thought the flavors worked well together.

Does this product taste just like real meatballs? My husband and I agreed: definitely not. But we both said they have their own unique flavor that works well, especially in red sauce.

Overall, I was a big fan of these and was glad to see the package of 12 went quickly. I'm making these meatballs a regular addition to pasta nights.

Daring Buffalo Plant Chicken Wings

Daring Foods was launched back in 2018, with a mission to create plant-based chicken made with simple, healthful ingredients. They offer a variety of faux chicken pieces and wings, plus some frozen entrees. I'd never tried these before but I've noticed the clean yet eye-catching packaging during trips down the frozen aisle. I chose the buffalo wings, which came in a an 8oz bag and cost $5.29.

The look:

When I put these wings on a plate, I couldn't help but be charmed by their appearance. I love how these wings are pretty petite, perfect for snacking, and they also come in a variety of shapes—like one might expect from authentic wings.

The taste:

Again, I was impressed. Of all the foods I tasted, this one tasted most like its meat counterpart. I loved the texture of the breading and the soft, juicy interior, plus the buffalo sauce was delicious. My one note was that the sauce was pretty spicy. I had my first bite and went running for a glass of water, still, this didn't scare me away. My husband and I quickly ate through the five-piece serving, enjoying them with ranch dressing. Overall, I thought this was a winner!

Field Roast Miniature Corn Dogs

Nutrition : (Per 4 Corn Dogs)

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (1.5 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 29 g (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar)

Protein : 8 g

Field Roast has been around since 1997, opening with just three deli slice products. It wasn't until 2005 that they expanded into vegan sausages, and they've been growing and expanding since then; creating sausages, burgers, appetizers, roasts (perfect for holidays), and more.

I decided to try one of the appetizers, miniature corn dogs, simply because I didn't yet have a hot dog product to taste test and I know vegan dogs can be… a bit hit-or-miss. I'd had a Field Roast sausage before (and thought it was delicious) so I was excited to try these corn dogs. This 10 oz bag cost $7.69.

The look:

The thing about corn dogs is… there might not be much to see until you bite in. You an't see the dog inside or how thick the cornbread crust is, still, I was impressed with the warm color of the breading and they smelled delicious.

The taste:

Biting in, I was transported to county fair days as a kid. Before becoming a vegetarian, corn dogs were a favorite because of the crunch, crispy cornbread crust—and the crust on these mini dogs doesn't disappoint. They're crispy and a little oily, like they're fresh from the fryer. The dog inside is also juicy and tender, just like a hot dog should be. Even my husband was impressed, saying these were a perfect comfort food: warm, tasty, and easy to snack on. They're good with ketchup or mustard—but I decided I liked them best on their own.

My husband and I discussed whether or not this tasted like real meat, and we decided it's not spot-on, after all, it's hard to recreate a true meat taste—but this was the closest of every faux meat we tried. But meaty or not, we agreed we liked the flavor regardless.

The two of us quickly ate through a serving of four, and soon heated up some more. This bag went fast!