Veganism has been a mainstream lifestyle choice for over a decade now and the growing popularity is due to several reasons such as animal rights and environmental causes. Staying healthy is also a perk of being vegan and according to studies, a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

While it does take time and preparation to be vegan–at least if you do it the healthy way, meaning not just eating frozen foods and junk–there are many other benefits. Eat This, Not That! spoke with several people who switched to a plant-based diet and here's how it changed their energy levels and life.

1. Less Health Issues

Although Jerry Levine, Chief Evangelist & General Counsel at leading LegalTech company ContractPodAi, has been married to a vegan for 20 years, he didn't make the switch until after his wife and doctor insisted.

"I had an upcoming physical, so I asked my doctor about going vegan, and she said (and I quote): "Actually, you have three choices: go vegan, start exercising, or die at 40." I decided that going vegan was a lot better than exercising or dying."

After Levine stopped eating animal products, he noticed a major shift in his health.

"I have significantly more energy than I did before going vegan," he said. "I was borderline (if not actually) obese, with diagnosed sleep apnea," he explained. "I was on many medications that a 35-year-old shouldn't be on—cholesterol, statins, blood pressure, etc."

Levine added, "After going vegan, it was like I was 15 years younger, able to stay up later, not needing to sleep extra hours, and not waking up exhausted every morning. Of course, this took some time, but the effects were rapid—no longer drinking milk, eating meat, and consuming better quality food definitely helped."

2. Improved Skin

After watching the film Forks Over Knives, Virginia Stockwell, Business Coach & Kajabi Expert wanted to take a healthier approach to eating and rid her body of toxins, so she went vegan.

"At first, I noticed my actinic keratosis cleared up and I became thinner," she said. "Looking back at photos, I did not appear too thin though as a personal chef at the time, I was aware of the nutritional value of foods, something not all vegans have the privilege of being educated on."

She added, "Because of this, my energy levels were normal but my hobby of lifting weights became a little more difficult. I could not lift the same weights I did pre-veganism."

3. Doesn't Need a Pick Me Up

Feeling sluggish throughout the day is something many feel, especially mid-afternoon, but since Tiffany Gregory co-founder of the 3D printing blog Layermatic went vegan, she no longer needs a pick me up to get her through the day.

"I think it's because plant-based meals naturally push you to eat more nutrient-dense foods," she said. "I eat meals with beans, lentils, spinach, quinoa, and sweet potatoes, which are much more balanced than the meals I used to eat."

Another bonus of being vegan for Gregory is that she feels lighter after eating.

"I don't get that heavy, tired feeling I used to have after big meals," she said. "That change alone has made a huge difference in how I feel during the day." She added, "I also noticed that my workouts have gotten better too. I have more stamina, recover faster, and don't feel as drained afterward."

4. Eating Enough Protein is Key

Jordan Anthony, Certified Nutritionist, Ahara chose to do a plant-based diet for environmental reasons. "Modern factory farming, especially of beef, is just so hard on the environment that I couldn't morally continue to support it," she said.

While there is a challenge of getting enough protein, she supplements with nuts, seeds and soy.

Anthony explained, "As long as I prioritize protein, I find that my energy levels hold up well throughout the day. I can tell when I've been relying too much on fat and carbs; I'll be lethargic and even a bit depressed."

5. Never Have a Food Coma

Diana Edelman, the founder of Vegans, Baby stopped eating meat after working at an elephant sanctuary in Thailand and saw how animals were treated. "Within my first week of living there, and seeing pigs being taken to slaughter, I gave up meat and never looked back," she said.

Edelman has been vegan since 2012 and says her energy levels have increased.

"I never feel like I'm going to go into a food coma anymore, or feel heavy after eating," she explained. "I also have more energy throughout the day, and of notice is the absence of that post-eating haze."

In addition, Edelman experienced a difference in her skin and hasn't had an issue since giving up dairy.

"My entire life I struggled with acne, took meds, tried everything, and all I needed to do was stop eating cheese!" She explained, "I've also felt more energized and in tune with my body than I ever did when I was eating meat and other animal products."

6. Feels Great

Harrison Tarr, NASM-certified Personal Trainer and nutrition coach, has been vegan for seven years. To try and avoid chronic illnesses Tarr transitioned to a plant-based diet and feels great.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I don't think the vegan diet affected my energy levels one way or the other, but the strict adherence to a whole food, plant-based diet is fantastic," he said. "I feel energetic and lively. My energy levels are good in exercising, both in strength training, cardio, and grappling. It really makes me feel good physically and emotionally.

He added, "Make sure to take the necessary supplements! it's important to take at least B12 and D3. I also eat low to no salt, so I supplement iodine too."

7. Tips for Going Vegan

If you're considering a plant-based diet, there are ways to ease into it so it's not so overwhelming.

Try Impossible Burger. According to Edelman, "The best tip for people looking to go plant-based or try the diet is to swap the basics out. Trade meat burgers for veggie ones or a juicy Impossible Burger. Grab a non-dairy pint of Ben & Jerry's instead of one with milk."

Carry snacks. "When attending a social event, it's common to have nothing on a buffet that fits your lifestyle," Stockwell said.

Spend time in the kitchen. "I would highly recommend setting aside time to cook and learn to enjoy the process. definitely find a few easy-to-make go to recipes so you have something to fall back on," Tarr said.

Do your research. "Definitely read books and watch documentaries and find articles online about this way of eating," Tarr advised. "I like Dr. Fuhrman's book Eat for Life and the documentary "Game Changers" was really fascinating."

Create healthy habits. "When you're going vegan, you need to create the habits," Levine said. "It's hard and I slipped up a couple times (I really did love bagels & lox), but that was okay! You need to be your biggest supporter to succeed."