3 Restaurant Chains with the Best Pork and Greens, According to Chefs

Three chain restaurants serve pork and greens with authentic Southern flavor and care.

Pork and greens are a traditional Southern dish and the classic pairing balance each other both in flavor and texture. The rich, savory fat from pork—whether from ham hocks, bacon, or smoked pork—adds depth and umami, which is absorbed by the greens as they cook. Meanwhile, the slightly bitter greens cut through the pork’s richness, creating a tasty contrast. When prepared well, this combination is hearty, comforting, and delicious. To find the best versions served at chain restaurants, Eat This, Not That! asked Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, to share her top four spots.

Cracker Barre

It’s no surprise that Cracker Barrel serves the best country ham and turnip greens. The entrée comes with two or three sides–your choice–and turnip greens are one of the options to choose from. According to Chef Melanie, “Cracker Barrel understands slow cooking in a way most chains don’t.” She explains, “The greens are braised long enough to lose that raw bitterness and pick up the smokiness from the pork. The country ham, alongside, has real salt-cured depth. It’s a Southern classic done with the kind of patience the dish demands”.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers green beans with ham as a side, and it’s a must-try, says Chef Melanie. “The pulled pork is smoked low and slow and the green beans are cooked Southern style with smoked meat,” she says. “The combination works because both components are built around the same flavor profile — smoke, salt, and time.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans also serves green beans with ham that Chef Melanie loves. “Bob Evans does this quietly and well,” she says. “The pork is tender, the greens have that deep savory quality you only get from a long braise with good stock. For a farmhouse chain, this is the plate that most feels like someone’s home kitchen.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e