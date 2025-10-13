The No. 1 Chain With the Best Pork Chops, According to Butchers

When it comes to perfectly cooked pork chops, no one knows better than the butchers who expertly cut and prepare the meat. So who better to ask which chains serve the best pork chops? From juicy, tender cuts to bold seasonings and expert grilling techniques, Eat This, Not That! asked butchers their favorite places to order pork chops from and one chain earned high praises. Here’s where you can get pork chops elevated to perfection—according to the professionals who know the meat inside and out.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill might be known for their pasta, but according to butchers, it’s also the go-to chain for pork chops. “They’re simply grilled, allowing the natural richness of the meat to shine, and my favorite topping is the Spicy Sicilian Butter, which adds just the right kick without overwhelming the pork,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. He adds, “For me, pork chops are comfort food at its finest—best served with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, or even caramelized onions. They remind me of family meals, tradition, and the simple pleasure of good meat done well.” But he’s not the only butcher/chef who raves about the dish at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. It’s also where Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef goes when he’s in the mood for tasting chops. “Grilling the chops bone in really helps keep the meat juicy,” he says. “Pork is a blank canvas so it takes sauces and rubs very well. My tip is to try to get the kitchen to cook it medium to retain as much moisture as possible.”

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

LongHorn Steakhouse

While Carrabba’s Italian Grill impresses butchers for their impressive pork chop dish, that’s not the only chain to get unforgettable chops. LongHorn Steakhouse is another great spot, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. Their pork chop presents itself fat and bone-in, as they ought to be,” he says. “The snip itself is fat pocketing, burns, and when it burns doesn’t go dry. It strikes a bark that is divided. You will have a good one, but you do divide it and the inside will stand. That is an indication that they have perceived how long their cook times are and that they have confidence in their meat,” he explained.

Don’t Overcook a Pork Chop

There’s several things that make a pork chop great, but cooking for the right amount of time is key. “In my opinion a good pork chop is one that is not overcooked,” says Chef Brad. “Pork can be a beautifully juicy flavorful cut of meat. The biggest problem is that it is often overcooked.” He adds, “If you can find a place that cooks a bone in pork chop that can help keep it juicy.”

What Makes a Good Cut

There’s several types of pork chops to opt for like pork loin, sirloin chops, chop loin, etc, but there’s one that stands out for Chef Thomas. “As a third-generation butcher, I’ve always had a soft spot for country-style pork chops,” he says. “They’re meaty, marbled, and full of flavor when cooked right. A good chop should stay juicy whether it’s braised, pan-seared, or grilled, and it should soak up flavors beautifully.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Best Cuts of Steak For Grilling, According to a Pitmaster

Properly Seasoned Pork Chops

Whether you’re cooking at home or ordering out, seasoning matters. “Pork chops are versatile and adaptable to various cuisines and flavors,”says Rosangela Teodoro, a butcher and owner of Teodora’s Boucherie Gourmande. “I like to season pork chops with a variety of herbs and spices,” she reveals. “My favorite herb for pork is sage. It’s fragrant and adds some unique flavors to the pork meat. You can also substitute minced rosemary and parsley.”