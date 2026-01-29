4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pork Tenderloin, According to Diners

These chain restaurants serve crispy, satisfying pork tenderloin sandwiches.

Pork tenderloin menu items—especially sandwiches—are more common in the midwest, but some chains do carry this fan-favorite meal nationwide. This lean, tender cut of meat is ideal for breading and deep-frying for a delicious savory fritter, and it makes a nice alternative when diners are bored with the usual beef and chicken options. But which ones are the best? When it comes to outstanding pork loin menu items, here are four chain restaurants where the pork tenderloin is definitely worth a try.

Culver’s

Culver’s Pork Loin Sandwich is made with premium center-cut pork loin, hand-breaded with seasoned cracker crumbs, and fried golden brown on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. “Have ordered it often. The thing too, about getting it there is that 99 times out of 100, you get the consistency of taste and preparation, time after time,” one Culver’s fan said. “I’m from the Midwest but I live in Florida, and, while the Culver’s tender loin is not the best I’ve ever had, it’s not bad and it tastes like home, I love it. I honestly don’t know of one other place that sells them here,” another shared.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic has a Pork Tenderloin Sandwich at some locations, made with crispy pork tenderloin, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun. “My god did that smell good,” one employee said about making these sandwiches (which apparently take 3.5 minutes to fry, longer than other menu items). “Lucky. We don’t have that in North Texas,” one Redditor said.

Casey’s

Casey’s Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is made with a delicious pork fritter and served on a warm brioche bun. “Obviously a shaped fritter. But, it was hot and freshly made, with crunchy decently seasoned breading. Had to eat it plain unless I wanted to wait till I got home because there was no tomato, lettuce, OR even mayonnaise in the place! All that said, it did sorta scratch the itch,” one diner said. “I like them on the run. Our Casey’s has a condiments counter, and you can request lettuce and tomato from the kitchen… and if you order in the app, you can get it made to order,” another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maid-Rite

Maid-Rite calls itself the home of the loose meat sandwich, but also offers a fan-favorite Tenderloin Sandwich made from seasoned and lightly-breaded pork tenderloin. “It may be hard to believe that Maid-Rite has one of the best tenderloins in town, but they do! We enjoy going there when we want a quick meal. You get your food hot and ready to eat,” one diner shared.