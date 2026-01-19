5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches, According to Diners

They are uicy, crispy, and satisfying.

A nice pork tenderloin comes out, moist, flavorful, and juicy. Whether you’re serving it with a homemade applesauce or a rich gravy, a homemade pork roast is perfect on a cold day. Turning the tenderloin into a sandwich is a specialty at these 5 chain restaurants, and diners say they have some of the best pork tenderloin sandwiches around.

Maid-Rite

Maid-Rite is a well-known chain throughout the Midwest in the states, specifically noted for their juicy sandwiches. The Tender-Loin is made from moist center-cut pork that’s been breaded, seasoned, and fried. “One of my favorite fast foods. Makes me think of how it would have been 50 years ago,” a comment said on Facebook about the Maid-Rite Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches.

Culver’s

The Pork Loin Sandwich from Culver’s consists of premium center-cut pork loin that’s seasoned, breaded, and fried then served on a buttery toasted bun. “I liked Culvers,” a commenter said. “The Pork Tenderloin sandwich is one of the best I have ever tasted. The pork is crispy and delicious and it is huge. The pork hangs over the bun just waiting to be tasted. You can request your own sandwich topping and I would recommend mustard, ketchup and pickles. These [toppings] enhance the flavor of the pork,” another said on Tripadvisor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic

A few customers mentioned that Sonic is a solid go-to, with comments like “Some of the Sonic drive ins have them,” from one customer, reminding diners that they can go there for a delicious, tender Pork Tenderloin Sandwich. “My go to is the Pork loin with deluxe toppings add cheddar cheese,” a diner said on Reddit.

Casey’s

Casey’s Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is made up of juicy, breaded pork on brioche. “Casey’s has one that will do in a pinch. The upside, you can put as much onions and pickles as you want,” a commenter said. “I do like the pizza here but the pork tenderloin sandwiches are great. They don’t always have them in the case so just call ahead or ask at the counter. They are big so it will be a filling lunch,” a review on Tripadvisor said.

Penguin Point

The Penguin Point Tenderloin Sandwich Meal is made from 100% USDA Pork Tenderloin and a fan favorite on the menu amongst diners. “There’s a small chain in the Upper Midwest called Penguin Point that offers them,” a commenter said. “I loved penguin points with the cole slaw,” another stated.