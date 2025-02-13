8 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Porterhouse Steaks

Sometimes, you have a hankering for a good steak, and nothing satisfies that craving like a porterhouse–a tender and flavorful dual cut that showcases both the steak strip and the tenderloin that's separated by a T-bone.

"A great porterhouse steak is defined by its size and fat marbling," says Chef Eric LeVine, Chef/Partner at 42 Hotel, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. "This marbling provides a juicy bite, but thickness is also crucial. Cuts that are at least 1.5 inches thick are ideal for getting the perfect sear with the ideal interior, so ask the waiter about all of these items if you want to make sure it will be a great cut!"

As mentioned, size is incredibly important when it comes to a porterhouse. According to the USDA, a steak is not considered a porterhouse unless it's 1.25 inches or greater from bone to edge. Anything smaller has to be labeled a T-bone.

"If you are somewhere that is offering a porterhouse, chances are you are at a higher-end steakhouse, so they should have no problem presenting the steak to you before you order it, especially with the hefty price tag you're going to pay," Chef Veronica Eicken, a Sonoma, California-based Private Chef, says. "You can even ask to see a T-bone and a porterhouse side by side if you are unsure," she adds.

Chef V also says if the restaurant isn't willing to show you the meat in advance, pass on ordering the cut and save your money. "You could either just be getting a T-bone steak for a porterhouse price tag, or you could be paying for sinew and top sirloin that you were not intending to."

Plenty of steakhouses offer a porterhouse, but there are key things to look for that can make the meal tantalizing.

"When ordering a porterhouse, make sure you order medium rare as a whole cut – don't have them cut the tender out as it will cook even more," Chef Thomas Odermatt, founder and CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth, explains. "Take a bite of the tender and switch forward to backward as you eat it – texture profiling and tickle your senses."

For many diners, a night at a steakhouse is the ultimate indulgence. Whether you're celebrating an anniversary birthday or want to make a memorable first date, you want to have the best dining experience. So, if you have your eye on a porterhouse, here are eight chains that do it right.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

It's a costly night out, but CUT lives up to its worldly reputation as a luxurious experience offering the finest meat and seafood selections. One Google reviewer raved that the porterhouse was the "best steak" she's ever had in her life and loved the "perfect salty crust on the outside, tender meat." Meanwhile, several reviewers on Yelp complicated the overall dining experience, with many noting how delicious the food is. "Hands down, the best porterhouse I have ever ate."

Longhorn Steakhouse

With more than 563 locations, you don't have to go far to find a Longhorn Steakhouse. Located throughout the U.S., the casual chain is known for its fresh and never-frozen food, diverse menu, and affordable steak meals.

If you don't want to drop a small fortune on dinner, Longhorn Steakhorn has a 22-ounce porterhouse for just under $35.00. One Reddit user shared that they go to the restaurant every weekend for the porterhouse paired with fries and asparagus and says it's "worth every dime."

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

If you're passing through Texas and want an unforgettable dinner, Chef Scott McKinnon, a private chef featured on MasterChef, suggests Pappas Bros. Steakhouse.

He says the chain serves "the BEST porterhouse steak as they source local Texas beef that is 1.5 to 2" thick on this cut of beef, and the grade is PRIME for even marbling throughout, and the combination of their commercial broilers and grills make the perfect steak!"

Online reviewers at Tripadvisor agree, ranking it as the 4th best restaurant out of 4,051 restaurants in Dallas.

Fogo de Chão

Known for its impressive salad bar and full churrasco experience– fire-roasted meats carved tableside, Fogo de Chão delivers on everything from high-quality service to exciting dishes, especially when it comes to their porterhouse steak.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Google reviewer wrote, "We enjoyed The recommendation that they both made us: The Wagyu Porterhouse which was beyond what we expected. Wonderful." While a Yelp user stated, "Everything was absolutely delicious, especially that wagyu. Wow, it just melts in your mouth!"

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse is a family-founded small chain launched in 1993 and is widely known for its impeccable hospitality, unique table presentation, and top-quality beef.

"At 801 Chophouse, we do a 36 oz porterhouse, the perfect amount for two to share," Donald Taylor, Chef at 801 Chophouse Tysons Corner, says. "We also offer various preparations and enhancement options for our steaks, but sometimes sticking to it sans anything extra is the best way to enjoy the flavor of a perfectly cooked porterhouse."

Online reviewers appreciate the sophisticated ambiance, mouthwatering meals, and warm welcome. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "My family are steakhouse aficionados, and they deemed this one of the best steakhouses they have ever been to in the Denver area – which is saying a lot."

Ruth's Chris Steak House

If you're in the mood to get dressed up and want a high-end steakhouse, Ruth's Chris has a stellar reputation for a wonderful dining experience and their porterhouse steak for two.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "If you're looking for the best service and best steak in town. Best value, you get what you for the service is impeccable." A Redditor seconded the notion and wrote, "I've always been impressed with Ruth's Chris. The quality of beef is good, the service has always been great, sides are amazing. It's my favorite "chain" steakhouse for special occasions."

Peter Luger Steakhouse

Peter Luger Steakhouse isn't a national chain, but it's not one to be overlooked. With locations in New York, Las Vegas, and Tokyo, the restaurants have earned a solid name for serving the highest-grade beef, a memorable dining experience, and large portions. Even chefs love eating there.

Chef Eric says, "At Peter Luger's, the porterhouse isn't just a steak—it's a masterpiece of tradition. With over a century of dedication to dry-aging USDA Prime beef on-site, every cut is rich, buttery, and designed for sharing. When it hits the table sizzling in butter, you know you're about to experience steak the way it was meant to be."

COTE Korean Steakhouse

For those who love loud music, a lively scene, and good food, COTE Korean Steakhouse is an upscale and unique dining experience that includes a glimpse of meats hanging in the aging room.

For Raul Duarte, Sous Chef at Quixote at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, CA, it's his go-to for steak. "My mouth waters when I think about their porterhouse selection because it aligns with my taste and preferences. The ambiance also enhances the entire experience of eating a steak."

Online reviewers agree. One Tripadvisor review noted the cost, but stated it's a must to try. "It started expensive and has been only getting more so, but it's one of the few places in the city worth the cost. The food is bomb and you won't regret it. Fun fusion components as well, and a bar downstairs."