5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork, According to Chefs

There’s nothing quite like great pulled pork: juicy, smoky, and melt-in-your-mouth tender. While most people think of small BBQ joints for the best versions, you can actually get great pulled pork from a handful of restaurants. According to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, there are several chains that are turning out impressive renditions. Chef Corrie shares his top picks for the must-have pulled pork, and some might surprise you in the best way.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Florida based chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse has earned a reputation for its masterful smoked meats, like pulled pork that Chef Corrie says is unforgettable. “Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse smokes its pork over oak to give it a clean, strong flavor,” he explains. “The meat has the perfect amount of fat and meat, and a hint of sweetness” He adds, “It’s the main ingredient in their signature “Messy” sandwich, which comes with creamy cheese grits.”

Neighbor Tim’s BBQ

Neighbor Tim’s BBQ is a family-owned Boise, Idaho gem that’s known for their slow-smoked techniques and must-try pulled pork.”Neighbor Tim’s specializes in Carolina-style pork shoulder and uses a custom Texas-style offset smoker,” Chef Corries explains. “They focus on slow-smoking prime-grade meat to ensure every bite tastes like authentic, high-quality barbecue.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

For good barbecue that’s convenient, consistent and legendary Southern sides, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a spot where you can get quality pulled pork, according to Chef Corrie. “They slow-smoke their pork with hickory to give it a unique, smoky flavor,” he explains. “People love pulled pork’s texture because it’s soft and easy to shred, yet still satisfyingly meaty, which shows it was cooked with patience.”

Old Colony Smokehouse

If you want to experience the goodness of Old Colony Smokehouse, get there early. All food is made fresh daily and the joint always sells out. "This place in North Carolina is famous for its whole-hog method," says Chef Corrie. "The pork is smoked over wood charcoal, and each part of the pig is carefully watched," he explains. "This method makes a great mix of lean and fatty meat that tastes best with their vinegar sauce and coleslaw."

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q is a Southern-style barbecue chain known for its hickory-smoked meats, Southern sides, and signature cheese biscuits. Their pulled pork never disappoints. “It has just the right amount of smoke,” says Chef Corrie. “The pork has a great chew, and it’s famous for going well with their original BBQ sauce.”