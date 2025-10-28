5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork, According to Pitmasters

Tender, smoky, and packed with flavor, pulled pork is a barbecue essential. While it’s a staple for many chains, not every place can offer well-seasoned and perfectly cooked pulled pork. For exceptional pulled pork, it must be cooked “low and slow, always take your time and never rush,” says Mike Nugent, Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. “Great pulled pork is a perfect blend of spice, smoke and sauce!” To find out where the best spots are, Eat This, Not That! asked pitmasters to share their favorite go-to places in the country. Whether it’s piled high on a sandwich, plated with tangy slaw, or served with a side of cornbread, these chains have mastered pulled pork, according to the experts.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny's BBQ has been serving Southern-style BBQ since 1968 and gets it right every time, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. "What's great about their pulled pork is that it's moist, balanced, and never drowned in sauce," he says. "Their smokey taste is independent, the sauce is compliant and not concealing."

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened in 1941 and has since grown to 866 locations in 44 states and around the globe. The chain is beloved for its delicious BBQ and equally great sides. It’s another one of Gunterman’s favorite spots to go for pulled pork. “You get that slow hickory bite, with shreds that pull soft but stay meaty,” he says. “The feel suggests that it was not in a hurry, which is important when smoking pulled pork.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Known for its flavorful, Southern barbecue, diverse sides and quality ingredients, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a fan favorite and a great place for pulled pork. “Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s pulled pork is smokey, seasoned to perfection and tender,” says Nugget. “We chop the bark and mix it throughout the pork. This gives the best flavor possible in every bite.”

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ has earned a reputation for delivering top-notch barbecue and mastering the dying art of whole hog barbecuing, which enhances the flavor. “Being from the South, I appreciate the regional traditions Rodney Scott’s BBQ pours into his food,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “There’s a reason why he won the James Beard Award–his food, especially the pork, is incredible.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Q

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Q is a small chain with only four locations, but it’s legendary for their barbecue. “Pitmasters slow-smoke the pork at a minimum of 15 hours over a white oak wood to create an earthy smoke taste,” Chef Andrew explains. “Before it’s pulled, the pork is pulled and smothered with their signature sauce that’s a must-have.”