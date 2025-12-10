5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches, According to Diners

Diners say these five chain restaurants serve standout pulled pork sandwiches.

A really good pulled pork sandwich is one of the most hearty, delicious meals you can get, especially from a top-notch BBQ restaurant where the food is cooked with love and care. These savory, satisfying sandwiches are best when the pork is already top-quality and slow-smoked to perfection, before being wrapped in beautifully baked bread with BBQ sauce and additions like pickles or coleslaw. Next you want a pulled pork sandwich diners rave about, here are five chains that won’t let you down.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Guests love the Pulled Pork options at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Get your pork fork ready! Slow-Smoked over Hickory Wood & perfectly seasoned with Award Winning Dickey’s Rib Rub,” the chain says. “I love the sliced brisket and pulled pork combo, and they pile it on. It comes with crispy seasoned French fries and a large drink,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The Pulled Pork sandwich at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is hand-pulled to order, made from bone-in pork shoulder rubbed with 4R All Purpose Rub and smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender. “I have been to 4 Rivers Smokehouse on Dale Mabry in Tampa every week for more times than I can remember. Tonight I went to try the pulled pork melt…and I was blown away..It is perfect …it is delicious and reasonably priced..it is pulled pork and cheddar cheese and caramelized onions and a special BBQ sauce,” one diner shared.

Sonny’s BBQ

Diners rave about the Sweet Carolina Sandwich at Sonny’s BBQ, made from pulled pork topped with homemade coleslaw and Sonny’s signature Carolina Sauce on a bun. “A great BBQ joint here in Gainesville, FL. The original Sonny’s was created here in Gainesville and this is legit BBQ! The Carolina BBQ sandwich was delicious,” one fan said.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Sweet Heat Pork BBQ at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with slow-cooked pulled pork, cheddar, pickles, and sweet heat BBQ sauce made with signature hot peppers. “If you’re a fan of bold, spicy flavors, then this is the sandwich for YOU! With a perfect blend of tangy BBQ sauce and spicy hot peppers 🌶️, Potbelly has really outdone itself with this new creation,” one fan said.

Bludso’s BBQ

The Pulled Pork Sandwich at Bludso’s BBQ is exceptional, diners say. “They have the BEST pulled pork sandwich I’ve ever had in my life! Not exaggerating. Hubby had brisket and turkey. They were both cooked to perfection,” one fan raved.