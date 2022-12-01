11 Best Ramen Recipes To Make This Winter

Winter is here and it's time to cozy up at home. You hopefully enjoyed your summer and fall season with plenty of socializing and dining out experiences, but hibernation is calling. And one of the coziest things you can do for yourself is to grab a blanket, your favorite streaming service, and a bowl of delicious ramen. Takeout is always an option on snug nights in, but that can quickly burn a hole through your wallet. Instead, you could save some money and learn something new by trying a new ramen dish straight from your kitchen. If you need some inspiration, try one of these 11 ramen recipes tonight!

1 Chicken Ramen With Shiitake Mushrooms and Spinach

This delicious ramen recipe is packed with 22 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber for only 330 calories per serving. Another added benefit is that it's entirely paleo as well, making it safe for those who are also gluten-free or dairy-free.

Get our recipe for Chicken Ramen.

2 Quick and Healthy Ramen

This is a tribute to the classic. With ingredients like ramen noodles, broth, chili oil, egg, vegetables, garlic, and ginger, you'll be able to appreciate the traditional flavors of the ramen we all know and love.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

3 Thai Red Curry Ramen

This recipe is absolutely bursting with flavor. For fans of hot soup and Thai spices, this recipe is sure to be a favorite among the crowd.

Get the recipe from i am a food blog.

4 Miso Coconut Chicken Ramen

This is a ramen recipe for those who love coconut and an added layer of creaminess to their soups. The coconut milk adds a thickness that many other soups don't have. One user even commented on the blog post suggesting you cook your vegetables in coconut oil for even more flavor.

Get the recipe from i am a food blog.

5 Thai Peanut Chicken Ramen

Many people love the dense flavors of a peanut-heavy Thai dish. If this is you, you'll hopefully love this Thai peanut ramen. Plus, this recipe can be done in 30 minutes, which is a significant benefit for the busy holiday season.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

6 Easy Vegan Ramen

Many ramen dishes use chicken or pork broth to get their burst of flavor, but this doesn't mean those on a plant-based diet can't enjoy ramen, too. This vegan recipe uses classic ramen vegetables like carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy, but it uses vegetable broth and replaces the meat with tofu.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

7 Better for You Chicken and Spinach Ramen

This recipe uses whole, healthy ingredients and incorporates plenty of vegetables. Not only that, but this one can be done on the stovetop, with a crockpot, or in an Instant pot, giving you plenty of options depending on your time constraints and energy levels.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

8 Vegetarian Ramen

This is another ramen recipe that uses vegetable broth instead of chicken or pork, so it's safe to serve at a gathering where you may have some vegetarians or vegans in the audience. However, this recipe isn't entirely vegan if you still include the egg on top!

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

9 Spicy Miso Ramen

If you're looking for a spicier soup, look no further. This spicy miso ramen calls for salmon or tofu, but you can use any protein you'd like. It gets its unique flavor from an ingredient called hondashi granules, which is a mixture of flavor enhancers sold online or in some local markets.

Get the recipe from Feasting At Home.

10 Crockpot Crispy Caramelized Pork Ramen

This recipe may require a bit more work up front, but we promise you it's worth the added effort. The juicy pork shoulder is what will take the longest to cook, but it adds such a beautiful and tender texture to the dish.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

11 Birria Ramen

Who doesn't love a fusion of popular cuisines? Birria is a traditional Mexican dish, usually made from goat, lamb, or beef, and chances are you've seen a birria taco truck at some point in your life. This recipe takes ramen noodles and other classic ingredients and combines them with birria for a burst of flavor.

Get the recipe from i am a food blog.

These delicious, warming, cozy ramen recipes are perfect for any dreary winter day. Whether you're a fan of a creamy coconut base, spicy miso flavors, a juicy pork shoulder, or a healthy vegan broth, one of these 11 ramen dishes is sure to be the right choice for you. You can save these recipes for yourself on snowy nights when you're craving a home-cooked meal and a movie, or you can try making one for your friends at your next festive gathering.